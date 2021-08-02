PINCONNING — Offense certainly wasn’t an issue for the Manistee Saints on Sunday as they scored four runs in the first inning and crushed the Midland Tribe, 10-3 to complete a three-game sweep of an abbreviated field in the N.A.B.F. regional tournament at the high school field in Pinconning.
The Saints shut out the Midland Coyotes, 4-0, in their first game on Saturday morning and then turned around and rallied from a 2-0 deficit for a 3-2 walk-off victory later in the day.
It extended the Saints’ winning streak to 17 games, improving their record to 23-6, and punched their ticket into this week’s N.A.B.F. World Series which opens Thursday in Battle Creek.
“It’s always a good time when you get to extend the season to another week,” Saints’ player/manager Roddy MacNeil said. “It (the World Series) is going to be tough. I think it’s going to 16 teams, so there’s going to be a lot of baseball.
“Everybody is going to have to be on their game, especially if we want to do something special. We’re on a nice run, and we just hope to keep it going.”
Battle Creek and the Northern Michigan Dogmen withdrew from the tournament, shrinking the field down to just the Saints, the Coyotes and the Midland Tribe. The Saints would play the Tribe twice.
MacNeil (6-1) threw six innings in Sunday’s championship game against the Tribe, and picked up the win. He finished with 11 strike outs. Alex Schmitt pitched one inning of relief out of the bullpen.
Sam Schmitt and Alex Strickland drew consecutive walks to open the Saints’ first inning. Jacob Finkbeiner was hit by a pitch to load the bases with nobody out.
One run was forced in on Lucas Richardson’s walk. Keaton Peck drove in another run on a ground out, Brett Zimmerman doubled to score Finkbeiner and MacNeil knocked in another with a sacrifice bunt to make it 4-0.
Midland scored single runs in the bottom of the first and third, respectively, to cut the Saints’ lead to 4-2. But the Saints scored two in the top of the fifth on a triple by MacNeil that scored Peck and Zimmerman, both of whom had walked, to extend their lead to 6-2.
After the Tribe scored a single run in the bottom of the fifth, making it a 6-3 game, the Saints answered with two more runs in the top of the sixth.
Lucas Weinert and Sam Schmitt got things started with back-to-back singles, and with one out Strickland ripped a two-run double to right, increasing the Saints’ lead to 8-3.
The Saints tacked on two more runs in the top of the seventh when Zimmerman, who was hit by a pitch leading off the inning, came home on a wild pitch and Sam Schmitt singled to center to drive in MacNeil.
Sam Schmitt paced the Saints’ 10-hit attack with a 3-for-3 performance, one run batted in and two runs scored. Strickland finished 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and one run scored.
In Saturday’s first game Sam Schmitt (3-2) threw a seven-inning, three-hit gem with seven strikeouts and just three walks. The Saints scored all the runs he would need with two in the bottom of the second. They scored two more in the third.
“Sam threw really, really well,” MacNeil said. “He kept guys off balance, just like he’s being doing all year. I can’t say enough about our pitching. It’s been awesome.”
Peck (the only Saint with two hits) singled with one out in the second to score Finkbeiner and Zimmerman, who had advanced to third on an error, came home on Sam Schmitt’s ground out. MacNeil’s sacrifice fly made it 3-0 in the third, and Strickland scored on a wild pitch.
Kyle Gorski (4-1) was the winning pitcher for the Saints, throwing seven complete innings and allowing two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
“He went out there and gave up two runs in the first inning, and then made some adjustments and got guys out the whole way until we found a way to scratch out a couple runs in the bottom of the seventh,” MacNeil said.
“We’ve been doing that all summer. We found a way. I went into the weekend telling the guys that if we can continue to play our brand of baseball, what we’ve been doing the last month and a half, we’ll keep this string going. The guys bought in, and that’s what happened.”
The Tribe scored two runs in the top of the first to take an early lead in the second game Saturday, but the Saints made it 2-1 with a run in the bottom of the third on Strickland’s one-out single.
But the Saints, who had seven hits, didn’t score again until they pushed two across in the bottom of the seventh.
Connor Chrystan scored on Martin Foley’s single to left, knotting the score, 2-2. With two runners on and no outs, the Tribe decided to intentionally walk Sam Schmitt with Strickland — one of the Saints better hitters — coming to the plate. That backfired when Strickland was walked to force in the winning run.
“The percentages and odds go way up in that situation, bottom of the seventh, no outs and men on second and third,” MacNeil added. “The first walk was strategic. You just want to put the guy on. Credit to Alex Strickland, on the second walk. It (the walk) was four straight pitches, but they were really some close pitches that really took a good eye to lay off of. He got the walk, and we won the game.
“We’ve been making these adjustments all year. From an at-bat to an at-bat, game-to-game, we made the adjustments. We just have to keep doing that going into the World Series.”