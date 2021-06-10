MANISTEE — A 3-0 start to the season has the Manistee Saints tied for first place in the Great Lakes United Baseball League with the Grand Rapids Brewers.
Close on their heels is the Midland Tribe, which opened with a 3-1 record. So there’s quite a bit at stake for the Saints despite it being extremely early in the season.
The Saints were unable to finish last Saturday’s second game of a scheduled doubleheader because of a sudden rain storm that included thunder and lightning after taking a 7-3 lead at the end of three innings The game will be completed at a later date.
It’s important for the Saints to register another clean sweep this weekend when they travel to Howell for a four-game series with the winless Michigan Sports Academy which comes into the weekend 0-4.
After such an impressive offensive showing in their opening weekend, the biggest thing the Saints have to guard against is overconfidence.
The Saints scored 40 runs, had 34 runs batted in and a .380 team batting average over in veteran Roddy MacNeil’s first weekend as the team’s player/manager.
MacNeil (1-0) had the honor of being the opening day pitcher, but won’t take the bump until Sunday’s first game this weekend. Sam Schmitt (1-0) gets the call for Saturday’s opener, with Kyle Gorski (0-0) starting the nightcap. Justin O’Dell (1-0) takes the hill in Sunday’s second game.
Jake Paganeilli leads the Saints with a .545 batting average, one home run with seven RBIs. Brett Zimmerman is hitting .444 with a home run and four RBIs. Alex Strickland also has a home run with four RBIs and is batting .333.