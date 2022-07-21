MANISTEE — All of their goals are still attainable for the Manistee Saints as they prepare to close out the regular season with a four-game Great Lakes United Baseball League series with the Prison City Padres at Jackson Lumen Christi’s high school field this weekend.
The Saints are riding a six-game win streak that has improved their record to 20-8 in the UBL, tied with the Midland Tribe for second place, one game back of the first place Grand Rapids Brewers (19-7).
In addition, the defending NABF Major Division regional champions host the regional at Rietz Park next week and are hoping to make a return trip to the NABF World Series. The Saints open the regional on Thursday, July 28 against the Midland Tribe at 1 p.m.
“Definitely a lot of around this next couple of weeks, and we’re excited about the opportunity we’ve given ourselves,” said Saints’ player/manager Roddy MacNeil. “We just look at as a game at a time, and an inning at a time.
“Obviously, we need a little help in order to catch the Brewers, but we’re just going to go out there and take each game from Prison City. We can only control what we can control.
“My guys do a really good job of that, staying grounded and staying in the moment. We definitely have been better at home than on the road, so I’m going to propose the challenge of bringing a little extra focus this weekend on the road and come away with three out of four, or a sweep and give ourselves the best possible chance to win the league.”
MacNeil says he’s not preparing any fiery pep talk before Saturday’s 1 p.m. first game with the Padres.
“We’ve got some really good leadership on the team, and some guys who come out and they’ll let guys know how things need to be,” MacNeil said.
“They do a really good job of taking that motivational piece and kind of owning it themselves this time of year. That’s pretty cool, and a unique thing that I think this team has built into it.”
Although the Padres are 11-15 and eight games back, MacNeil is counseling his team not to take them lightly.
Prison City would like nothing better than to play spoiler, and knock the Saints out of contention.
MacNeil expects four competitive games.
“It’s not like we’re going to do down there (Jackson) and they’re just going to roll over,” added MacNeil. “They’re going to be tough games.
“We’re really going to have to take care of our business like we’ve been doing to get the results we want.”
Probable starting pitchers for the weekend are lefthanders Marty MacDonald (Traverse City) and Brandan Pierce (Traverse City) on Saturday, with veteran righthander Kyle Gorski (Rapid City) and lefty Sam Schmitt (Traverse City) going on Sunday.
Alex Strickland (Traverse City) leads the Saints in hitting with a .426 batting average, five home runs, seven doubles and 18 runs batted in for second on the team.
Of the other regulars, Schmitt — who has played in 26 games with 105 plate appearances — carries a hefty .319 average with one home run, one triple and 14 RBI.
Danny Passinault (Traverse City) leads the team with 24 RBI on a .310 batting average with three home runs, Brett Zimmerman (Frankfort) has 13 RBI and Tommy Reid (East Jordan) has driven in 11.