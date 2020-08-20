MANISTEE — When the minor league baseball season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Detroit Tigers’ prospect Cole Proctor didn’t expect to be playing this summer.
Then he found a sliver of light shining at the end of the tunnel when the Tigers granted him permission to join the Manistee Saints semi-pro baseball team this summer, and what a summer it was for both Proctor and the Saints.
After weeks of uncertainty of whether they would be able to play because of the virus, the Saints were finally able to take the field when this part of the state was bumped up in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s plan to re-open the state.
Despite missing the scheduled opening weekend, and having the next wiped out, the Saints (16-9) got off to a 4-0 start and finished the season with a three-game winning streak in the Great Lakes United Baseball League tournament in Grand Rapids to take the championship.
Proctor, who played for the West Michigan Whitecaps (Grand Rapids) last summer, feasted on the pitching in the GLUBL, crushing the ball at a spectacular .527 clip, including a mind boggling .615 with men at second or third. He finished with home runs and 23 runs batted in.
Meanwhile, erstwhile veteran Roddy MacNeil continued his stellar performance both in the field as well as on the mound, where he fashioned a remarkable 4-0 record with 40 strike outs in 29 1/3 innings, and an amazing 0.00 earned run average. He did not allow a run until the tournament, and that was unearned.
Playing over an oblique muscle injury that forced him to miss his last two regular season starts, MacNeil capped his outstanding season with a three-hit, six-strike out gem in a 3-1 victory over the Grand Rapids Brewers in the post-season.
The pair were recently honored for their incredible seasons by the Manistee Saints organization, as Proctor was named the Player of the Year and MacNeil took the Pitcher of the Year award.
“Cole is a tremendous athlete,” Saints’ manager Tyrone Collins said. “He’s definitely an awesome person to have around, not only as a baseball player, but as a mentor to some of the other guys a who have hopes and dreams of one day getting to the big leagues.
“To have a guy around here like that, who is currently in the minors, just a tremendous person to have around. The way he coaches up some of the players as we go along, tweaking a swing here, or a defensive awareness here and there. Just a tremendous offensive weapon, too.”
A catcher by trade, Proctor not only hit the ball hard but also exhibited a tremendous batting eye, finishing the season with just two strikeouts and 13 walks.
Collins had an agreement with Proctor that he would not catch every game, certainly not all four games on a weekend, and with three other catchers on the roster that worked out.
He did catch all three games in the tournament.
After throwing a no-hitter in the first game of the season, MacNeil continued to flash his magic on the hill, setting a team record by not allowing an earned run all season.
“You can’t feel good enough for Roddy on that deal,” Collins said. “He puts in the work. He works in Arizona as a school teacher, and he’s playing baseball out there three and four nights a week all winter long.
“Then, he shows up here and plays with us all summer. He came in with a mission, and told me he wanted to pitch a little more. I hadn’t pitched him much the last couple years.
“We gave him a starting role this year, and he showed why he should have been pitching probably the last two years for me. He gave just a tremendous effort all year, nobody scored on him in the regular season and he allowed one unearned run in the tournament.
“If he hadn’t tweaked that oblique a couple of weeks ago, he probably would have been 5-0, or 6-0. There was chatter that Roddy should have been the MVP as well. Roddy goes out there and can play any position on the field. He hits for average, and is just a great all around teammate. I don’t think anyone would have barked about that if he had won both (awards).”
Along with Logan Briggs, the pair were named to the GLUBL All-Star team.