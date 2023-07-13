MANISTEE — Carrying a new two-game winning streak, the Manistee Saints hope to gain a measure of revenge against the Battle Creek Merchants Saturday at Kliber Field starting at 1 p.m.
The Merchants swept a doubleheader with the Saints earlier in the season, winning both games by a single run and now Manistee looks to return the favor.
If they can, of course, they’d like to dominate both games and come away with a pair of convincing victories to build momentum as they start gearing up for the National Amateur Baseball Federation regional scheduled to be played in Manistee.
Manistee is looking to win its third straight regional title, and get another shot at the NABF World Series championship.
After sitting idle two weeks ago when the wildfires in Canada canceling one doubleheader, and rain washed out the other in Royal Oak on Sunday, the Saints blew out the Petoskey Patriots last Saturday to improve to 9-6.
“We needed to get back on the field (last week) after those games were canceled. It was important to get the guys some reps,” Saints manager Roddy MacNeil said.
“I wasn’t really that concerned about rust building up, or anything like that. I knew our defense was not going to miss a beat, and it didn’t.
“But the hitters needed to see live pitching again. You can only accomplish so much in batting practice. Going against another team, it helps you get your timing back.”
Manistee’s offense started out slow, but gathered steam at the plate as the games went on and finished with 26 runs scored in two games.
Regular third baseman Todd Reid carries the highest batting average at .341 and has driven in seven runs in 13 games. Owen Graves is hitting .323, Aaron Bess .310. The Saints are batting .277 as a team.
Bess leads the Saints with 15 RBIs, Kyle Weiler has driven in 10, Dominic Palamara nine and Reid and JJ Dutmers seven apiece.
The Saints hold their annual Hall of Fame Day on Sunday with a Legends Game and then the induction ceremonies. One former player will be enshrined this season.