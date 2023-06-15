MANISTEE — It took some doing, but the Manistee Saints swept a three-game series with the South Bend Royals last weekend and improved to 5-5 on the season.
There won’t be any games on Saturday, but the Saints are hosting their annual Youth Clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p,m. at Rietz Park for 13-year-olds and younger.
With the temperature forecast to be around 70, and sunny skies, Saints manager Roddy MacNeil is anticipating a good turnout for the event.
On Sunday, the Saints return to action when they welcome the Fulton Sultans for a doubleheader that is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start.
Dylan Bates, Brandon Pierce and Jack Hitchens all come into the weekend boasting 1-0 records. Hitchens has only given up one run in seven innings. Alex Schmitt has also notched one win on the season.
As usual, MacNeil has not named his starting pitchers but it’s expected everyone will see a lot of work as the skipper continues to evaluate his staff.
Manistee’s offense finally came alive late in all three games last weekend, as the Saints had to turn things around after falling behind.
Lucas Weinert leads the Saints in hitting with a .360 average in 10 games played, with a home run and three runs batted in.
Aaron Bess has been the big run producer with eight RBIs on his .286 batting average, while Kyle Weiler has seven RBIs and a .278 batting average, Tommy Reid has five RBIs and Weinert four.
The Saints defense has been stellar through the early portion of the schedule with a .920 fielding percentage, and MacNeil hopes that continues.