MANISTEE — It’s been 14 days since the Manistee Saints last played a game, and it’ll be even longer when Saturday rolls around and they end their unexpected layoff with a doubleheader against the Petoskey Patriots.
After last weekend’s four-game set was wiped out, first by the poor air quality problems on Saturday before Sunday’s twinbill was washed away by rain, the Saints (7-6) were looking for someone to play this weekend.
Forunately the Patriots, a team of younger players hoping to one day play for college teams, were in search of competition and were eager to take on the challenge of meeting a team of the Saints’ caliber on the baseball diamond.
Since the Patriots were not on the Saints’ schedule and are a team they’re not familiar with, manager Roddy MacNeil has no scouting report to use in preparation for Saturday.
But, that’s not of any major concern for him.
He’s just eager to get back in action and continuing the upward trend the Saints were on before having their season interrupted … including a five-game winning streak prior to their loss to the Fort Wayne Jackers back on June 24.
“We are getting to that point in the season where you want to start getting consistent reps and play in so that by the time we hit the tournament, we’re ready to go,” MacNeil said.
“It’s kind of looking like a mid-season re-start due to those couple games being canceled. We’re just looking to continue moving forward, and getting back after it.
“Honestly, before everything got canceled (we) were in a pretty good spot. Things were rolling pretty well. We had a pretty good (pitching) rotation.”
MacNeil expects to use a number of pitchers Saturday, beginning with the guys whose starts were coming up and then work from there to get everyone some time on the mound.
The manager doesn’t anticipate the defense missing a beat despite having sat idle for so long.
Where the concern lies is with the hitting.
“Yes, that’s what you worry about when it comes to any kind of time off,” said MacNeil. “It’ll be important this week and next to get guys a bunch of swings, and have them see as much live pitching as they can.
“That’s the goal. The plans are in place over the next couple days to hopefully make that happen, and get guys going as quickly as they can.”
Aarron Bess has been the team’s biggest run producer, driving in 12 runs on a .308 batting average, followed closely by Kyle Weiler who also is hitting .308 on the season with eight runs batted in.
Next in line is Tommy Reid, who has six RBIs on a .286 average. Lucas Weinert is batting .297 and has collected five RBIs, while Alex Schmitt also has driven in five runs on a .231 average.