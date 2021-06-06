MANISTEE — On a scorching Sunday afternoon at Kliber Field the Manistee Saints’ offense was just as hot as the weather, overcoming a pair of early deficits in a Great Lakes United Baseball League doubleheader sweep of the Northern Michigan Dogmen, 6-2 and 16-6.
The Saints won the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader in Boyne City, 18-1 before a sudden downpour with lightning suspended the second game in the third inning with the Saints leading, 7-3.
In both games Sunday the Saints trailed early, but their offense quickly heated up and rolled past the Dogmen for a 3-0 season start in 10-year veteran Roddy MacNeil’s first weekend as the team’s new player/manager.
“Just to see that kind of offensive production is awesome,” MacNeil said. “I love seeing that out of our guys. Really excited about that.
“Yesterday (Saturday) we were a little more complete. We threw more strikes. (When) you throw more strikes, your guys make more plays in the field ... and we hit all day.
“But, the fact that you can kind of lean on that offense when one is lacking is great. There were a couple times we struggled to throw strikes, or to pick up the ball. But, then to have the offense come out and put up a crooked number is always great to see.”
It took the Saints awhile to put up a crooked number in Sunday’s opener, as they took a 2-1 deficit into bottom of the fourth inning when they tallied two runs and pushed ahead, 3-2.
Meanwhile, starting pitcher Sam Schmitt (Traverse City) threw three scoreless innings and relievers Justin O’Dell (Evart) and Brett Zimmerman (Frankfort) also pitched. Schmitt allowed only three hits and finished with six strikeouts.
The Saints didn’t exactly set the world on fire at the plate, finishing with just five hits, but it was enough. Lucas Weinert (Ludington) was the pacesetter, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Jake Paganelli (Wyoming) had two RBIs. MacNeil went 1-for-2 with an RBI and Zimmerman also drove in a run.
In the nightcap, Northern Michigan scored three runs in the top of the first inning. The Saints responded by plating two in the bottom half, and took a 7-3 lead with a five-run third.
Although the Dogmen scored three more runs in the fourth to make it a one-run game, 7-6, the Saints exploded for seven runs in the bottom half and then ended the game on the 10-run lead rule with two in the fifth.
Cam Fewless (Traverse City) was the winning pitcher, allowing just two hits and six runs over 3 1/3 innings with five strikeouts. O’Dell threw 1 1/3 innings of relief.
The Saints rapped out 13 hits with Weinert, Paganelli and Lucas Richardson (Manistee) all collecting multiple hits. Paganelli and Weinert had three apiece. Paganelli, Schmitt, MacNeil, Richardson and Stephen Weinert (Ludington) each had two RBIs.
“Our guys are competitors,” MacNeil said. “From our first pitch yesterday it was like ‘We’re not going to get beat. This isn’t going to happen this weekend.’
“Getting behind in these two games, we still were able to fight through and win. It’s a credit to these guys. Good guys, good team. I’m excited about this.”
The Saints overwhelmed the Dogmen in the first game of Saturday’s scheduled doubleheader, with a nine-run outburst in the third inning pretty much ending the competitive phase of the contest.
MacNeil threw four innings and picked up the win, allowing only two hits and striking out four. Clint Druckenmiller (Central Lake) was called on to mop up the last inning.
Paganelli and Zimmerman were the batting leaders, each knocking out three hits as the Saints finished with 12 for the game. Alex Strickland (Traverse City), Keaton Peck (Traverse City) and Paganelli each drove in three runs.
Now the Saints embark on a series of road games, beginning a four-game set against the Michigan Sports Academy on Saturday, June 12-13.