MANISTEE — Roddy MacNeil is getting excited about this weekend’s season opener for the Manistee Saints, and not just because he’ll be taking the hill for the team’s first game Saturday at Boyne City.
He earned that right after being honored as the Pitcher of the Year for the Saints last summer when the team won the COVID-19 World Series sponsored by the wooden bat company the Great Lakes United Baseball League for college players uses.
But he’s also making his debut as the Saints manager, replacing Tyrone Collins who stepped down from the position shortly after the end of last season.
Another veteran, Kyle Gorski, is scheduled to start Saturday’s nightcap versus the Northern Michigan Dogmen. The two teams meet again in a doubleheader Sunday at Rietz Park in Manistee, with Sam Schmitt tapped to throw in Game 1 while Cam Fewless the tentative starter in Game 2. First pitch both days is at 1 p.m.
The Saints held their first practice last Sunday, and MacNeil was encouraged by the attendance. He said all but two rostered players showed up to work out on Kliber Field.
“Once we get those other two pieces there, I think we’re going to be looking at a really, really competitive ball team going into the summer,” MacNeil said.
“Right now, it looks like we’re returning I think it’s 13 of our of the 20 that we have. We lost a couple guys, but we did a really good job I think recruiting some younger guys to fill those spots.
“I think we’re deeper than last year, which is a really cool thing to have. If I need to make a substitution, or make some sort of change, I think we have guys that will be able to give us that depth, and are real grinders.”
MacNeil added that most of the infielders are capable of playing three, if not all four of the infield positions. He says the outfielders are just as versatile, and can alternate at all three spots.
When he’s not pitching, MacNeil says he’ll be bouncing from the infield and a little bit of outfield, but generally staying in the dugout as the skipper.
It was his goal to recruit himself out of a position so he could be a utility player just because it would be easier to manage that way, if he’s only plugging a hole in the lineup.
One of the key departures is that of Nick Brzezinski (Traverse City), who has been the team’s Most Valuable Player the last three years but decided it was a good time to retire.
Although he’ll be missed, MacNeil feels the Saints have picked up a few other guys who can ease the sting of his absence, and fill in the holes in the lineup.
Schmitt will be taking Brzezinski’s spot in center field when he’s not on the mound. Because he was just coming out of high school and playing travel ball, Schmitt missed a lot of the summer.
MacNeil is excited to have Nathan Lange of Ludington coming back at shortstop, where he’s been a mainstay for the Saints the last few years.
“He seemed to really put it together at the end of the year for Goshen (Indiana) defensively, and he started to swing the bat a little bit which is going to add to our depth in the lineup,” MacNeil said.
“Keaton Peck (Traverse City) will be a big part just because of his flexibility, being able to play all four infield spots. Alex Strickland (Traverse City) was sick last summer with a non-COVID related ailment, and that kept him out all year. To get his bat back in the lineup will kind of make up for losing Nick’s.
“But then also to have him give us some flexibility at catcher, second, first, DH (designated hitter) gives us a lot of options, and that’s something we’re really excited about.”
Lucas Weinert of Ludington is another youngster MacNeil is super excited about. Weinert returns after his first year at Aquinas. The Saints manager says he’ll give the team great at-bats while playing either second or third, and makes all the plays.
Also coming back is Lucas Richardson of Manistee, who with Brzezinski leaving becomes the team’s elder statesman and a solid starter in right field.
The Saints have picked up Brett Zimmerman, a catcher/pitcher from Frankfort who at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds gives the team a physical presence both on the mound and behind the plate.
Chris Proctor was the starting backstop last summer while on hiatus from the Detroit Tigers minor league system because of COVID and will be difficult to replace, but MacNeil is excited about Zimmerman’s potential to be a rock at catcher.
“We brought a couple of guys in from Grand Rapids who are connected to the area,” MacNeil added. “Bringing in these guys, plus Brett, gives us a real level of seriousness, and a new level of competition between our guys at practice that we saw.
“At this point of the year, and even when we’re not playing a game, you want to be able to compete against yourselves. That’s why you push yourself to get better.”
Jake Paganelli, one of the Grand Rapids pickups, will be used behind the plate as well and is a good defensive backstop. MacNeil plans to start Paganeilli at catcher in the second game of doubleheaders.
Gorski will also serve as a pitching coach for the Saints this summer, while Dillon Rankin of Manistee has been assigned as bench coach and will work with the catchers.