MANISTEE — After going 4-0 on the road in Livonia to kick off the 2022 season last weekend, the Manistee Saints make their Rietz Park debut this weekend with a four-game series against the Wyoming Nationals.
Both doubleheaders in the Great Lakes United Baseball League are scheduled for 1 p.m. starts, with Sunday’s twin bill Guardian Angels Restoration Day at the park with a portion of the game day proceeds going toward the church’s restoration projects.
The Nationals come into the weekend 0-4 after dropping four tightly contested games to the defending league champion Grand Rapids Brewers.
“It’s always a great time playing in Rietz Park (and Kliber Field),” said Saints player/manager Roddy MacNeil. “It’s a beautiful facility.
“The team building and chemistry when we play home games is tremendous, just because it’s a community field and has been around for so long. It just has a different feel.”
As of right now, MacNeil is pretty sure that he’ll be sending Joseph Muzljakovich out to the hill in Saturday’s opening game, while Marty MacDonald is penciled in to take the ball for the nightcap.
Sunday’s rotation is a tossup, with either Sam Schmitt or Kyle Gorski going to the mound for Game 1. Whichever one doesn’t start the opener will go in Game 2.
Gorski threw a one-hit gem in the Saints’ 10-0 win over the Firebirds in a game shortened to five innings because of the 10-run lead mercy rule.
Schmitt is also 1-0 after collecting his first win of the season, striking out 10 as the Saints registered a 2-0 shutout of Livonia in the first game Sunday.