SAGINAW — Carrying a two-game winning streak that they hope gives them some momentum, the Manistee Saints open play in the National Amateur Baseball Federation Tournament at 11 a.m. Friday in Saginaw against Muskegon. Ty Sobczak is scheduled to start the game on the mound for the Saints.
The tournament begins at 11 a.m. Thursday with Midland drawing the Michigan Area Braves for its first round opponent, while Means Transformers take on Muskegon at 1:30 p.m. and the 4 p.m. game pits the Braves against Pontiac.
Friday's other games see Midland playing Pontiac at 1:30 p.m. and Means Transformers matched against the Saints at 4 p.m.