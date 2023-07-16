MANISTEE — It’s been a rather choppy season for the Manistee Saints, and that didn’t change any this weekend as their regularly scheduled doubleheader with the Battle Creek Merchants was canceled Saturday.
But the weather cooperated Sunday and they were able to get in an eight-inning single game against the Saints Legends team to celebrate Hall of Fame Day at Kliber Field.
While the 10-1 victory doesn’t count on their record, and they didn’t have a complete roster on hand, it was never-the-less important for those who were there to see some action with only one more weekend left in the season before the National Amateur Baseball Federation Major Division Regional tournament gets underway in Manistee.
“It was a great day today,” Saints manager Roddy MacNeil said. “I can’t say enough about all the fans coming out, the work that our Board and Phil (Kliber) does and all the community members who help us on the day.
“It was a lot of fun. Jimmy Virden (the Legends catcher) ... when I started playing when I was 17, 18 he was on the team and he kind of mentored me.
“The best part is we got eight innings in, and all of our guys got at least five at-bats. We got our work in. We have tough competition coming up next weekend in Midland, so it got us rolling.”
But it was the Legends who got rolling early, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Clint Druckenmiller singled.
It would be all the Legends would get against starter and winner Alex Schmitt, who gave up five hits, two walks and struck out six. Ben Van Nes, who also had six strikeouts.
Luke Linder had a big day at the plate for the Saints, going 4-for-5 with two RBIs. Recent Manistee Catholic graduate Lee Pizana was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Todd Reid had two hits and drove in a pair.
Also getting two hits apiece for the Saints were Lucas and Stephen Weinert, and each had one RBI. Aaron Bess collected one hit and one RBI.
The Saints take a 9-6 record into next weekend’s four-game series at Midland Berryhill.