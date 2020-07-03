MANISTEE — Things did not go well for the Manistee Saints semi-pro baseball team in last weekend’s scheduled four-game series with the Grand Rapids Brewers, one of the two new additions to the Great Lakes United Baseball League and the current league leader.
First, Saturday’s doubleheader was canceled because the field was submerged under water and could not be made playable. Then, the Saints lost both games of Sunday’s doubleheader, 5-2 and 19-1.
“Sunday just wasn’t our day,” Saints’ manager Tyrone Collins said. “We just didn’t come out looking real sharp. Kyle (Gorski) didn’t pitch too bad overall in the first game.
“He gave up a couple walks, and then a home run at an opportune moment for them. It was a little shorter field than we’re used to playing, and they took advantage of it, and we didn’t.
“We just weren’t clicking on all cylinders. The second game we got down real early. I couldn’t find a pitcher to throw a strike. I think I went through every pitcher on my staff. It’s never a good thing when you’re replacing your starting pitcher in the very first inning.”
But all of that is in the past. With the shortened season, created when the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start, the Saints can’t afford any more setbacks. The Saints pretty much have to win out now to have any chance of gaining even a share of the GLUBL title.
So this weekend’s four-game series with the Northern Michigan Dogmen College Boys 180, the other league newcomer, carries a little more weight than usual. The Saints (4-2) need a sweep to stay in the title hunt. But, that’s not easy to do. The first two games will be at Rietz Park on Saturday, and the others at Boyne City on Sunday. Both start at 1 p.m.
“The guys know the position we’re in,” Collins said. “It’s always tough when you feel like you are in that kind of a hole. Our guys are a resilient. I think they’ll bounce back.
“It’s a holiday weekend where most all of the festivities around the state have been shut down, so I think everybody will be excited to be doing something. Hopefully we come out and put on a real nice showing.”
Collins indicated that he’s leaning toward starting newcomer Sam Schmitt in Saturday’s first game, with Gorski going in game two. Levi Irish is tentatively scheduled to take the hill in game one Sunday, and Austin Harper could start game two.