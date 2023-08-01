MANISTEE — Now, to take the next step.
After winning their third straight National Amateur Baseball Federation Major Regional title, the Manistee Saints aim to reach the elimination round of the World Series.
The Saints, who improved their record to 13-9 and carry a fresh two-game winning streak, begin pool play on Thursday in Battle Creek.
But in neither of the last two years have the Saints been able to win a game in the elimination round, where it’s a one-and-done deal.
Changing that scenario is the team’s goal this year.
The Saints surprised themselves last year by coming out of pool play with a spotless 3-0 record against some rugged competition. It might have left them with an empty tank in the elimination opener.
“I think we came out a little flat in the elimination game last year,” Saints player/manager Roddy MacNeil said. “The game went extras.
“None of the pools are easy, and we always get into some really good battles with these teams in our pool play and it usually leaves us in a tough spot.
“First year not close, second year we were so close to getting to that next game. Hopefully, this year we’re finally able to put it all together.”
Returning to Battle Creek was more of an uphill climb this year because of the schedule inconsistency, with games wiped out for one reason or another.
Meanwhile, the Saints were working with a large number of “rookies” who had to learn the ropes as the season progressed. The choppy nature of the schedule didn’t help.
“I’ve been really happy with how the team has developed over the summer,” MacNeil said. “A lot of credit to my guys for showing up to our practices, and getting all their work done outside of the actual games.
“Because that’s obviously where the work needs to be put in in order for us to do what we’ve been doing lately. A lot of credit to my guys for pushing themselves.”
It’s paying off now. They are getting their reward.
MacNeil said there was a buzz at Tuesday night’s practice as the Saints approach Thursday’s series opener at 10:30 a.m. against the Blue Sox out of Ohio.
Next is a 4:30 p.m. game with the Michana Brewers, who were on the Saints regular season schedule but the game was canceled because of weather.
The Saints then conclude pool play on Friday with a 1:30 p.m. contest against the Hattisburg Black Sox.
“Our (pitching) rotation is looking real good,” MacNeil said. “We’re set up really well. The guys are hot, and we’re starting to get things rolling right at the right time.
“I feel really good about going into it Thursday. All the arms are fresh, and the guys are feeling good. Not sure who were going with yet as far as probable starters. Probably know that tomorrow.”