BIG RAPIDS — Rallying from a 5-3 deficit with a four-run eighth inning, the Manistee Saints turned back the Grand Rapids Brewers for a 7-5 non-league win Wednesday night at Win Kellum Field in Big Rapids.
It extended the Saints’ current winning streak to four straight. The two teams meet against this weekend in a four-game series in the Great Lakes United Baseball League in Grand Rapids.
The Saints (7-1) scored first with a single run in the top of the first, but the Brewers plated single runs in second, third and fourth innings to take a 3-1 lead into the fifth.
Manistee managed to push across another run in the top of the sixth to make it a one-run game, 3-2, going into the seventh when the Saints got another run to tie the score, 3-3.
After the Brewers scored two in the bottom half to take a 5-3 lead, the Saints went to work in the top of the eighth with Lucas Richardson starting things off with a single.
Martin Foley also singled, putting runners on first and second with no outs. Lucas Weinert was retired on a fly ball to second, but Richardson and Foley each advanced on an error.
Sam Schmitt then singled to drive in Richardson to make it a 5-4 game. Foley tagged up at third and came trotting home on Alex Strickland’s sacrifice fly and the game was tied, 5-5.
Brett Zimmerman provided the game-winning hit when he smashed a two-run homer over the right field fence on a 3-2 count.
The Saints scored a single run in the first when Weinert lined a double to right, advanced to third on Schmitt’s ground out and scored on a ground out by Strickland.
Stephen Weinert singled leading off the sixth for the Saints, went to second on a sacrifice bunt and came home on a two-out double by Lucas Weinert to draw the Saints within one, 3-2.
In the seventh Strickland led off with a triple to center, and came home when Zimmerman singled to tie the game, 3-3 with nobody out. But the Saints could get no more.
The teams combined for 29 hits, with the Saints out-hitting the Brewers, 17-12. Lucas Weinert was 3-for-6 with an RBI and Zimmerman went 3-for-4. Schmitt, Lucas Richardson, Stephen Weinert and Keaton Peck each had two hits.
Roddy MacNeil (3-0) was the winning pitcher, throwing two innings, allowing two runs on three hits with two strikeouts. Schmitt recorded the last three outs to get the save.
Justin O’Dell started the game and pitched two innings. He was followed by recent addition Brad Mesyar who also threw two innings. Also seeing duty on the bump were Alex Schmitt, Kyle Gorski, MacNeil and Sam Schmitt.