BIG RAPIDS — Fighting their way back from a 4-1 deficit early in the game, the Manistee Saints rallied to pull out a thrilling 9-6 comeback win over the Bryon Center Killer Bees on Wednesday night in Big Rapids.
After knotting the score, 4-4, in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Saints (11-3) scored three in the bottom of the sixth and then held on for their third straight win.
Sam Schmitt drove in the tie-breaking run with a single in the sixth, and Lucas Weinert followed with a double to pad the lead. Danny Passinault and Luke Linder also had multiple hit games.
The Saints sent five pitchers to the mound, with Todd Schmitt picking up the win in relief of starter Jack Hitchens, who worked three innings.
“Byron Center did a good job in the early innings putting some pressure on, and we made a couple errors which got them some runs,” said Saints player/manager Roddy MacNeil.
“A lot of credit to our guys, they kept battling. They kept us in the game, and kept giving us an opportunity to win it.
“We had a lot of big hits. It was a good combination of guys getting on base with some bunts and beating out some slower hit balls, and then also finally driving some balls deep and being able to get runs that way.”
The Saints wound up getting out-hit, 14-11, for the game. Lucas Weinert had two doubles, drove in two runs and scored a run. Danny Passinault also had a pair of safeties with two RBIs, while Linder knocked out two hits including a triple, collected one RBI and scored a run.
Lucas Richardson collected a double and scored a run. Sam Schmitt had a hit, collected one RBI and scored two runs. Brett Zimmerman knocked out a hit and drove in a run. Alex Strickland had a hit and scored a run, and Stephen Weinert also had a hit, collected one RBI and scored two runs.
The Saints host their annual Kids Clinic Day at Rietz Park on Saturday and hold Polish American Day on Sunday when they play the Grand Rapids Brewers.