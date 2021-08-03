MANISTEE — For the first time in their 87-year history, the Manistee Saints will play in the first round of the National Amateur Baseball Federation World Series starting Thursday afternoon against the North Jersey Sox at 1 p.m. at the Bailey Field complex in Battle Creek.
The Saints (23-6), who captured their first ever NABF Regional title with a three-game sweep of the abbreviated tournament field last weekend in Pinconning, are next scheduled to play the Addison (Ill.) Braves on Friday at 11:30 a.m. before concluding pool play against the Mahoning Valley (Ohio) Buckeyes at 6:30 p.m.
Pool play winners will meet on Saturday and Sunday for the NABF World Series championship.
“It’s always nice when you accomplish something that is a first for an organization like the Saints, especially with the history we have,” Saints’ player/manager Rodd MacNeil said.
“I mentioned that to the guys last weekend when we were going into that championship game, not in any way to add pressure, but to just kind of mention that ‘Hey, we’ve been around quite awhile, and it’s something the Saints haven’t done before.’ It’s something to be proud of, that’s for sure.
“We’re not finished yet. We have some more business to take care of. I’m still very confident with the fact if we show up on Thursday, throw strikes, play defense and keep hitting like we have been, good things are going to happen. We’re excited for this weekend.”
It’s been that way for the Saints over the last month and a half as they’ve strung together 17 straight victories, and finished second in the Great Lakes United Baseball League.
But the Saints know they have much less room for error against the higher quality of competition, and they’re focused on striving to be perfect.
While there’s pressure on the Saints as they take aim at winning a World Series title, they’re just excited to have the opportunity to bring home the trophy.
MacNeil has named veteran righthander, and assistant coach, Kyle Gorski to start Thursday’s game on the hill. Gorski surrendered two first-inning runs to the Midland Tribe in the regional semifinal and then shut them down the rest of the way in the Saints’ 3-2 win last Saturday.
The win boosted his record to 4-1, and the two runs barely dented his earned run average, which stands at a glittering 1.70. He is tied with Brett Zimmerman for the team lead with 24 strike outs.
“You can’t say enough about him,” MacNeil said. “(Detroit) Tigers’ broadcaster (Jack Morris) is always talking about the art of pitching, but Miggy is very much a pitcher.
“He has a very strong sense of how to pitch. Last weekend was a great example of that. A really good team that he’s facing, and they jump on him and get five or six hits in a row off him that first inning and then he shuts them down for the next six.
“When you have somebody like that who can throw for you, it’s kind of like a little ace in the hole when you go into a tournament like this.
“Not only can he eat innings and get you outs, but he’s also a big competitor. If he needs to, if he throws Thursday he can always bounce back and throw a little bit on Sunday.”
MacNeil says there are a lot of different options about who will start in Friday’s game, largely depending on how the first game comes out.
“In this tournament, you have to beat the best two teams in your pool to move on to bracket play,” MacNeil said. “You become a little bit more strategic with your starters, so that way you’ve got guys available later in the tournament if you get there.
“My name was tossed around for that second day starter. Marty MacDonald was a name tossed out. It’s really just going to come down to a strategic kind of move.”
The Saints are hitting at an impressive .278 clip as a team, led by Martin Foley who is batting a robust .347 with 10 runs batted in and 13 runs scored.
Alex Strickland has hit two home runs and has a team-leading 25 home runs while hitting .326 for the season. Zimmerman has driven in 23 runs and carries a .329 average into the World Series.
“Quality at-bats lead to good things, and we’ve been putting a high number of balls into play, which continues to put pressure on other teams,” MacNeil said.
“Last weekend we were hitting the ball hard everywhere, but at guys. Finally in the championship game on Sunday we found some gaps, and we’re hoping to continue with that kind of baseball luck, and get those balls to drop.”