MANISTEE — Roddy MacNeil is ready and eager to begin his second season as the Manistee Saints manager after leading the club to a 25-8 record last summer, and a berth in the NABF World Series.
The team’s two-time Pitcher of the Year finished 7-1 with an impressive 2.532 earned run average, and also played in the field, ending the season with a .235 batting average and 13 RBIs.
“Obviously, there was some learning that was needed to be done in the month of June,” said MacNeil about his rookie season making the decisions concerning personnel moves.
“We still had a really good record, but with Kyle (Gorski, who served as pitching coach) being in our first year, we learned how to juggle all that stuff.
“Once the end of June rolled around, though, I felt we really came together as a team. The team chemistry was really a big part of why we ended up doing so well.
“The guys had a lot of fun, and they really wanted to win for each other, which is just one of those intrinsic motivation things. It’s almost better than talent at times.”
Several players came through with big seasons, lighting things up at times, particularly Keaton Peck and Martin Foley. Peck batted .271 with 16 RBIs, while Foley hit .321 and drove in 11 runs.
Lucas Weinert, who’ll also be back this season, led the Saints with a .337 batting average and had 12 RBIs. Brett Zimmerman had a .333 average, hit five home runs and knocked in 24 runs.
The Saints finished second in the Great Lakes United Baseball League, and won the NABF Regional tournament in Midland to qualify for the World Series played in Battle Creek.
“Being able to get a berth to that NABF World Series was absolutely amazing,” MacNeil, a teacher and baseball coach at Traverse City Central, said. “I think it was great exposure for the Saints, just to get the players involved and see what that competition was.
“We saw some really top tier talent in that tournament. That’s a main goal we have going into this summer, to push our way back into that World Series.”
MacNeil is excited about the number of returning players on the roster this summer, including leading RBI man Alex Strickland who drove in 25 runs on a .295 average.
Zimmerman and Sam Schmitt are two other key returners for the Saints. Schmitt finished last year with a .301 average with two home runs and 15 RBIs.
Schmitt will be in the starting rotation, but can also be used out of the bullpen as a reliever. When he’s not pitching, Schmitt will patrol centerfield.
Zimmerman played at Wayne State this spring, and MacNeil said he caught about 80 percent of the games behind the plate.
“He’s an incredible leader behind the plate, and he’s the kind of player you want to have on your team,” said MacNeil. “Really excited to get that kind of rock behind the plate.
“In baseball the center of the defense is catcher, second base and centerfield. Those are going to be guys you want to be leaders, and provide communication out there. Brett and Sam are good leadership pieces, and quality talent.”
Also returning for another season suiting up for the Saints is Lucas Richardson.
MacNeil, in his 11th year with the organization, says the Saints have a really deep pitching staff this year, with 12 hurlers signed. Six of them only pitch, and don’t play any other position.
That’s just fine with MacNeil.
“I love the two-way guys, but the fact that we have pitchers only gives us a lot of flexibility in the sense of who’s starting when,” MacNeil said.
“It allows me to communicate with guys, and if something is just off on a certain day, we’re able to kind of go next man up, and who can do the job.
“There are a decent amount of new faces on the pitching staff. That’s a good thing, in that we’re adding some competitive depth to the roster.”
Lucas Weinert is back and gives the Saints a versatile and pivotal defensive cog MacNeil can use at four or five different positions, while Nate Lange returns after his summer was cut short last year because of an injury.
“Nate is a big piece of the team,” says MacNeil. “He’s been a guy who’s been around the last couple years, so really looking forward to getting him back and healthy.
“Alex Strickland will be playing some first base and outfield for us. Jake Paganelli is also going to be back. He’ll be playing some first base and catching.
“We also have Stephen Weinert, who’ll be doing a lot more catching this year, but also gives us flexibility in the outfield. All of our infielders — third base, second and short — can play all three spots.”
It gives MacNeil the ability to move guys around if the need should arise, and not lose anything in terms of talent or intelligence.
Some of the new faces on the roster that MacNeil is excited about include Dylan Bates from Benzie Central who’ll be playing short and third base, Dominic Palamara in the middle infield, Tommy Reid from Central Lake and Danny Passinault in the outfield.
“All the guys we’ve added fit into our culture, and our mold,” MacNeil said. “I’m hoping we really see an uptick in talent this year.
“It’s cool, it gives the young guys an opportunity to ask the older guys to figure out how to play summer baseball.”
MacNeil added another coach in ex-major leaguer Todd Schmitt, who’ll be working with the pitchers along with Kyle Gorski, who’ll be taking the bump at times this year himself.
The Saints hope to pick up where they left off last year, and hit the ground running.