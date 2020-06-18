MANISTEE — Fans turned out in impressive numbers for last Saturday's special "Meet the Team" event and Manistee Saints intra-squad scrimmage, even though they were not permitted inside the fenced in area at Rietz Park
After having been cooped up for the last three months following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay at home orders aimed at mitigating the spread of the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus, everyone was eager to get outside and watch some baseball once they were given the green light to gather in groups of more than 100.
The Saints' were originally scheduled to play a four-game series with the Oil City Stags in the Great Lakes United Baseball League, a team out of Mount Pleasant, but Oil City was forced to cancel due to a circumstance not related to the virus, and the Saints could not find a replacement in such short notice.
"For what we did do, throwing it together pretty quickly there at the end, we had a really nice crowd. We had a pretty competitive scrimmage and we had a good day," Saints' manager Tyrone Collins said.
"We've had a couple of get-togethers. The first weekend we were able to get together, we had to do it via a split squad which was at least something. We got the team together for one other time and that was a full squad workout. This was really competitive. We had umpires and it was just a really nice thing to do."
But it still wasn't a real game, and the Saints are eager to start their journey to what they hope will be a league championship season after finishing second in the GLUBL last year to the Stags.
Unless something changes, the Saints are scheduled to open the season at home this weekend with a four-game set with the Michigan Sports Academy. First pitch on both days is at 1 p.m.
Although the bulk of last year's team that went 20-7 and missed out on qualifying for the National Amatuer Baseball Federation (NABF) World Series by one game is returning, the Saints are going to be missing a pair of key pieces that helped them record their second consecutive 20-win season in pitcher Ty Sobczak and shortstop Trenton Smiley.
Sobczak, who was selected to the GLUBL All-Star team last year and was one of the Saint's top four pitchers, elected to play closer to home with the new Northern Michigan Dogmen.
The Saints might miss Smiley even more, though.
"We're certainly going to miss him," said Collins. "He was a huge defensive player for us, closing up that left side of the infield at shortstop. Offensively, his numbers were phenomenal as well.
"It's going to be a big hole to fill. Nate Lange (Ludington) is going to be our every day shortstop. He just finished his freshman year at (Goshen) College. He's not going to have the same kind of power numbers offensively, but I think he's going to be just fine."
But, the Saints have a ton of experience coming back, including right fielder Nick Brzezinski who topped the Saints in batting average, slugging percentage and runs batted in and was named the Player of the Year.
Also returning is last year's Pitcher of the Year in lefthander Levi Irish who posted an impressive 3.00 earned run average, allowing 23 hits and 14 earned runs in 32 2/3 innings.
"I think it's going to be a really exciting year," Collins said. "You're going to see a lot of very competitive baseball. I think you're going to see the first couple weeks, not only our team but the teams we play, have to knock some rust off.
"Everybody's got to keep in mind that for the most part these athletes haven't seen competitive baseball in any way, shape or form since the late February or the first part of March for the college guys.
"It's definitely a different product when you put it out on the field when normally they're coming off of their college season or their high school season and they've been playing for two, three months."
Collins feels the Saints have added some nice pieces to the puzzle, including pitcher Sam Schmitt who is out of Traverse City and is expected to shore up the staff, giving the Saints some solid innings.
Keaton Peck has been added at second base and early on has shown tremendous power at the plate to go with his solid defensive skills. Collins said he is "very smooth out there."
Also gone is power hitting first baseman Devin Sempert, but there are a couple of other guys who are going to fill in at the position. They might not be as powerful offensively at first base according to Collins, but he's not concerned about losing on defense.
Everyone is coming back in the outfield, with Logan Briggs in left field, Brzezinski patrolling center and iron man Lucas Richardson again in right field.
Richardson has started in excess of 150 straight games for the Saints, and looks to extend that number this season. He's one of the longest tenured players on the team.
Considering the lengthy delay in the start of the season, Collins is going to take particular care with his pitching staff. He admits that everyone might be on a short leash, especially initially.
"We've got to pitch a little bit by committee," Collins added. "We've got to be a little careful of their arms. A position player, he could probably muddle through some of that stuff.
"But a pitcher, you've really got to watch their pitch counts, especially early on right now. Kyle Gorski is going to be an absolute horse for us again, and we have Cam Fewless coming back. He's a guy that can start, or come in out of the bullpen.
"Kirk Myers (Frankfort) will be back. Zach Platt's back. Those guys in our pitching staff are going to be phenomenal. Of course Roddy MacNeil, who's been around forever, he's a guy that can play anywhere on the diamond and he'll certainly see some innings (on the hill) for us as well."
Fans are still being invited to watch the games by parking cars along the left field fence on Vine Street, or bringing their lawn chairs and sitting along the third base line off Forest Avenue. Social distancing is still encouraged.