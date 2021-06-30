TRAVERSE CITY — Two runs in the top of the eighth inning broke a tie game and sent the Manistee Saints on to a tight 3-1 extra inning win over the Northern Michigan Dogmen in Traverse City on Wednesday.
“It was a fun game to play in,” player/manager Roddy MacNeil said. “Those are definitely games that you learn more from, and those are the ones that pay off when it comes tournament time.
“Getting the win tonight has everyone smiling, and going into the weekend happy. They’re really looking forward to the second half of the year.”
The only run the Dogmen scored came as the result of a fly ball that dropped in for a hit because of the sun. Boyne City used small ball to get the runner over.
After that, the Saints (10-6, 9-5 Great Lakes United Baseball League) locked it down, and shut the Dogmen out the rest of the way for their third straight win. First baseman Alex Strickland had a particularly sparkling game on defense, making a couple of awesome plays.
Sam Schmitt, who started the game for the Saints, and Cam Fewless combined to limit the Dogmen to just four hits and the defense committed only one error. Fewless (2-0) picked up the win in relief.
Schmitt threw the first four innings and allowed one run on one hit with five strike outs and two walks. Fewless struck out two and walked one in his four innings of work.
“Cam and Sam just filled the strike zone up,” MacNeil added. “That’s what you want. That’s the attack mentality that the pitching staff needs.”
Boyne City took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but the Saints answered with a run over their own in the top of the third to tie it, 1-1. Martin Foley lead off the inning with a single, and scored when Lucas Richardson singled to center.
The Saints benefited from some suspect fielding by the Dogmen in the eighth. Richardson reached on an error leading off, and went to scored on Brett Zimmerman’s ground out.
Strickland was safe on an outfield error, and Schmitt singled to load the bases. Keaton Peck drew a walk to force Richardson in with the go-ahead run. Strickland scored on MacNeil’s sacrifice fly.
Foley went 2-for-3 with a run scored to lead the Saints, who had six hits for the game. Richardson had a run batted in and scored a run. MacNeil also had a hit.
“It would have been real easy to be frustrated or down offensively scoring just one run for seven innings,” MacNeil said. “But I have to give a shout out to the guys for battling.
“When we needed to get base runners on and get guys in the top of the eighth the guys stayed focused and made it happen.”
Although the Saints won’t return home for a game until after the holiday break, they have another single game scheduled for next Wednesday against the Grand Rapids Brewers in Big Rapids.