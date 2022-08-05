BATTLE CREEK — Time was running out for the Manistee Saints on Friday afternoon. Down by a run with two outs and two men on in the bottom of the seventh inning, veteran rightfielder Lucas Richardson stroked a two-run single to give the Saints a thrilling 6-5 victory over the Hackensack Troasts.
It was the sixth straight win for the Saints (28-12), and their third in a row in the 2022 National Amateur Baseball Federation World Series in Battle Creek.
“We really wanted to make sure that we won this one to take some momentum going into the actual elimination portion of the tournament starting (Saturday),” player/manager Roddy MacNeil said.
“A lot of credit to the team for fighting, and really wanting to be 3-0. It would have been really easy for them to think 2-1 was good enough. That wasn’t their mindset.”
Hacksensack snapped a scoreless tie with five runs in the top of the top of the fourth inning, putting the Saints winning streak in the series in jeopardy.
As they have all season, however, the Saints responded strongly, answering with a four-run fifth that got them within a run of the Troasts, 5-4.
Tommy Reid led off the fifth for the Saints with a double to rightfield. After one out, Dominic Palamara worked his way on with a walk.
Jake Finkbeiner followed with another walk to load the bases, and Danny Passinault crushed a grand slam that cleared the fence in right.
Finkbeiner smoked a line drive to center leading off the Saints’ seventh inning, but it appeared he might be stranded on the bases when the next two batters were retired in order.
Alex Schmitt drew a walk on five pitches to give the Saints two on, setting the stage for Richardson’s game-winning, two-run single that he lined into center.
Todd Schmitt started the game on the hill for the Saints, and the righthander worked 3 2/3 innings allowing four runs on just two hits while striking out two.
Dylan Bates came out of the bullpen and threw 3 1/3 innings of relief, surrendering one run on four hits. He did not walk anyone, and struck out one in picking up the win. The Saints committed three errors.
Richardson finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Saints, who collected nine hits compared to six for the Troasts. Finkbeiner was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Alex Strickland went 2-for-4. Richardson had the four RBIs.
“We’ve been talking about it all summer, that we’ve been in one-run ball games, two-run ball games,” said MacNeil. “We’ve won some, and we’ve lost some.
“I think all that experience has really started to add up, and you get to a crucial game like this, it’s a testament to what the team has been trying to learn and develop and do all year.”
Manistee opened the series with a convincing 10-5 win over the South Bend Royals in their first game on Thursday, after taking a 10-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth.
The Saints out-hit the Royals, 13-8, with Palamara, Luke Linder, Finkbeiner, Strickland and Sam Schmitt all knocking out two hits apiece. Richardson had a two-run home run, and Alex Schmitt also had two RBIs.
Starting pitcher Sam Schmitt threw four shutout innings and picked up the win, striking out seven. Reid pitched the final three innings and allowed five runs on seven hits, striking out two and walking one.
Rallying from a 5-2 deficit after four innings, the Saints exploded for eight runs in the top of the sixth in turning back the Orioles, 12-5, in Thursday’s second game.
The Saints out-hit the Orioles, 13-5 with Passinault leading the way with three and three RBIs. Stephen Weinert (Ludington) was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Strickland went 2-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored and Reid was 2-for-2 with one RBI.
MacNeil threw a complete game for the win, giving up five runs (four earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and four walks.
“You can’t say enough about how we’re hitting the ball right now,” MacNeil added. “The guy today definitely shut us down, or had us off-balance for awhile.
“But, again we found our way to get it down. That’s the big thing. We keep finding ways to get it done. Hopefully, we can keep doing that tomorrow.”
The Saints’ next game in the series is Saturday at 2 p.m., the second of four games with the championship contest scheduled for Sunday.