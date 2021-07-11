MANISTEE — Pitching and defense played major roles in the Manistee Saints’ four-game sweep of the Midland Tribe this weekend at Rietz Park.
Sunday’s opener went into extra innings when the Tribe tied it with a run in the top of the seventh. But a walk-off walk issued to Keaton Peck gave the Saints a 4-3 win in the opener. The Saints scored four runs in the first and rolled on to a 7-3 victory in the nightcap.
In Saturday’s action, the Saints accumulated just 10 hits in the two games combined and left 15 runners on base, including five in the nightcap, but still managed to pull out a pair of one-run, identical 2-1 decisions.
“Another weekend of inches, right?” Saints player/manager Roddy MacNeil said. “One ball drops in fair for them, or foul for us ... it was another one of those weekends where it really could have gone either way.
“Credit on the Tribe for being really competitive, but I have to just have to say on my guys how well they fought, how much they really wanted it.
“Winning three, one-run games ... you can’t do that unless there’s a little bit of mental confidence there. On one hand I definitely see the room for improvement. Again, we’ve got to do better with guys on base, two-out hitting and stuff like that.
“But on the other side, really we made big improvements with two-strike hitting. We’re still striking out a little bit, but not as much as we have been. We’re getting the clutch hits when we really need them.”
James Paganelli got the Saints going in the opener with a two-run double in the bottom of the first, and the lead grew to 3-0 in the second when Sam Schmitt singled to score Lucas Weinert, who had doubled with two out.
Midland fought back, though, with two runs in the top of the fifth and a single run in the top of the seventh to knot the score, 3-3 and send the game to the eighth.
Lefthanded reliever Braedan Lundquist picked up the win with one inning of scoreless and hitless relief out of the bullpen. Cam Fewless also threw one inning. Kyle Gorski started the game and went six innings, giving up two runs on five hits while striking out three and walking two.
Schmitt and Paganelli contributed two hits apiece to the Saints’ eight-hit attack. Alex Strickland, Lucas Richardson, Peck and Lucas Weinert had one hit apiece.
Manistee had only three hits in the nightcap, compared to five for the Tribe, and left 10 on base, but took command with a four-run first. The Saints led, 6-0 going into the top of the third.
With the early lead Marty MacDonald benefited, getting the win with a scoreless two innings of work, allowing just one hit while striking out one and walking one. Brett Zimmerman threw five innings out of the bullpen.
The Tribe scored first in Saturday’s opener, pushing its only run across the plate in the top of the second inning. A pair of walks signaled trouble for Saints’ starter Scott Schmitt, who later gave up a two-out single for the run.
Left fielder Alex Strickland fired a rope to catcher Brett Zimmerman to cut down the runner trying to score from second, where he’d advanced on a wild pitch, to end the inning without further trouble.
Manistee tied the score, 1-1, in the bottom half of the inning. Zimmerman led off with a single, advanced to second on a throwing error on Roddy MacNeil’s single.
Stephen Weinert came in as a courtesy runner for Zimmerman, and raced home on a sacrifice fly to center field by James Paganelli.
The Saints scored what proved to be the winning run in the bottom of the fourth after two outs. Lucas Weinert and Martin Foley had back-to-back singles and Lucas Richardson drove one run home with a double. Foley reached third, but was stranded there on a strike out.
Schmitt picked up his first win of the season, throwing seven innings of three-hit ball, strike out eight and walking only two in a gritty performance when it appeared he was growing tired in the final inning.
None of the Saints had more than one hit as the team finished with six for the game. Foley, Richardson, Zimmerman, MacNeil, Keaton Peck, Lucas Weinert and Stephen Weinert had one hit apiece. The Saints left 11 men on base, but did not have an error.
The offense was even quieter in the second game, as the Saints managed only four hits and stranded five runners, but had only one error. Jacob Finkbeiner was the only Saint with two hits.
MacNeil’s sterling pitching was the story. The veteran righthander, who played at third in the first game, finished with 11 strike outs while giving up just two hits over seven innings in improving his record to 5-1.
Following two scoreless innings the Saints got on the board in the bottom of the third. Schmitt crushed a home run over the right field fence with one out for a 1-0 lead.
The Tribe evened the score with a run in the top of the sixth. It started with a leadoff walk. The runner advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. With two out the Tribe pushed the run home with a double.
But the Saints answered with the winning run in the bottom half. After the first two batters were retired, Zimmerman drew a walk and took second on wild pitch. He went to second on a wild pitch before Alex Strickland ripped a line drive to right. Zimmerman scored on the throw.
“This all couldn’t happen without the pitchers throwing tons of strikes, and then the defense playing really, really solid,” MacNeil said. “I think that’s a lot of credit to my guys staying really focused, and either really leaning into the preparation they have going into these games.
“We have a lot of guys who are kind of buying into that team mentality. Guys stepping up into different roles when we need them to, and being effective at those roles.”
The Saints are on the road for another single, nine-inning game with the Grand Rapids Brewers in Big Rapids on Wednesday starting at 5:45 p.m. before returning home for a four-game series with the Northern Michigan Dogmen next weekend.