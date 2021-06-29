MANISTEE — Scott Schmitt is scheduled to take the bump tonight when the Manistee Saints try to extend their winning streak to three straight with a single, nine-inning game against the Northern Michigan Dogmen in Traverse City.
Schmitt (0-2) is looking for his first win of the season. He’s pitched 17 innings and has a 4.11 earned run average with 17 strike outs and 12 walks.
The Saints can gain a half-game on the Great Lakes United Baseball League leading Grand Rapids Brewers with a win tonight before heading into the holiday break.
After a hot 7-1 start, the Saints lost five consecutive games and fell from their perch atop the league standings to third place behind the Brewers and Midland Tribe.
But as disappointing as the skid was, the Saints enter tonight’s game only 2 1/2 games back of the Brewers and can pull into a virtual tie with the Tribe if they win tonight.
Defense and pitching, as well as patience at the plate, keyed Sunday’s sweep of the Midland Coyotes as the Saints improved to 9-6 overall and 8-5 in the league.
“When the pitchers throw strikes, it keeps the defense engaged in the game,” player/manager Roddy MacNeil said. “It keeps everybody focused, and sharp.
“Our defense can make the plays, but the pitchers have to keep the ball around the plate and in the strike zone or things can turn bad very quickly.
“As a pitcher, you feel a great deal of confidence knowing the defense has your back. But you as a pitcher have to do your part, too, and give the defense a chance to do its job.”
The Saints still struggled a bit on offense, managing just seven hits in the first game and only four in the nightcap, but made the most of their opportunities for a pair of close wins, 3-0 and 3-2 over the Coyotes.
In fact, it took an RBI single by Martin Foley in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie with the Coyotes in the second game.
The Saints have seen their team batting average slip under .300 for the season at .297. Brett Zimmerman (Frankfort) is the leading hitter with a .386 average, and is tied with Alex Strickland for the lead in runs batted in with 13. Strickland is hitting .340.
Starting shortstop Foley has a .359 batting average with seven RBis, while third baseman Weinert carries a .300 average with nine RBIs.
After tonight’s game, the Saints play on the road again Wednesday, July 7, when they take on the Brewers in a single game at Big Rapids.
The Saints return home for a four-game series with the Midland Tribe starting Saturday, July 10.