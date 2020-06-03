MANISTEE — The Manistee Saints will have a baseball season after all. At least, they’ll be able to start it and see where things go from there after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement Monday lifting her stay-at-home order and allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people.
Whitmer also moved the region Manistee’s in to the next phase of her re-opening plan, effectively giving the Saints a green light to get their season rolling.
“I’m happy to announce that we will open our season next weekend, June 13 at home,” said Manistee Saints’ manager Tyrone Collins. “Things really turned around quick."
