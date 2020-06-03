Manistee Saints

The Manistee Saints’ Nicholas Brzezinski makes contact in a Great Lakes United Baseball League game with the Saginaw Sugar Beets during the 2019 season at Rietz Park in Manistee. Brzezinski was 2-for-3 with a grand slam and six RBIs in the Saints’ 12-9 win.

MANISTEE — The Manistee Saints will have a baseball season after all. At least, they’ll be able to start it and see where things go from there after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement Monday lifting her stay-at-home order and allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people.

Whitmer also moved the region Manistee’s in to the next phase of her re-opening plan, effectively giving the Saints a green light to get their season rolling.

“I’m happy to announce that we will open our season next weekend, June 13 at home,” said Manistee Saints’ manager Tyrone Collins. “Things really turned around quick."

