MANISTEE — After snapping a five-game losing streak with a tight, 3-0 win in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader with the Midland Coyotes in the Great Lakes United Baseball League, the Manistee Saints completed the sweep with a close 3-2 victory in the nightcap at Rietz Park’s Kliber Field.
“It feels nice to be on the winning end of a doubleheader like that,” player/manager Roddy MacNeil said,. “It felt longer than the little skid that it was, just with playing Grand Rapids so much and the rainout (Saturday) just putting it off another day.
“(The close scores) are just a credit to our guys and how well they’re fighting and how well they’re battling against this kind of competition. The Coyotes are a real good squad, and to take two from them feels good as a team.”
MacNeil picked up the win in the opener, throwing six masterful innings allowing just four hits while striking out eight and issuing just one free pass to improve his record to 4-1 for the season.
Marty MacDonald came on to finish the game in the seventh and did not allow a run despite walking a pair for the save. The Saints did not make an error.
The Saints (9-6 overall, 8-5 UBL) scored the only run MacNeil would need in the bottom of the first inning. Lucas Weinert beat out a bunt single leading off and went to second on an error by the pitcher.
Brett Zimmerman worked his way on with a walk. Alex Strickland came through with a two-out single to center field to send Weinert home for a 1-0 Saints lead. Zimmerman reached third on a catcher’s error, but was stranded there when the next batter struck out.
Midland threatened in the top of the second when the Coyotes got a one-out double. But MacNeil got the next batter to ground out, and got the third on a strike out.
Keaton Peck opened the Saints half of the inning by drawing a walk on a 3-2 count. With two out, Weinert singled to left field, driving in Peck with the team’s second run.
It stayed that way until the bottom of the sixth when the Saints scored their last run. Peck hit a lead-off single, stole second and came home on a ground out by Martin Foley.
Weinert had a big game at the plate, going 3-for-4 with one run batted in and a run scored. Sam Schmitt, Lucas Richardson, Strickland and Peck all had one hit apiece.
“You can’t say enough about our defense,” MacNeil said. “They really go hand-in-hand. When our pitchers are throwing a lot of strikes and attacking hitters, the defense tends to be more on their toes, and more engaged in the game.
“They tend to make more plays that way. When you’re throwing a lot pitches, walking guys, guys get on their heels and you see a little more errors.”
Midland rallied from a 2-0 deficit with single runs in the fourth and sixth innings to climb into a 2-2 tie with the Saints in the nightcap.
But the Saints, who were out-hit 5-4 by the Coyotes, pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the sixth on a single by Foley.
Strickland drew a walk to lead off the inning for the Saints. The next two batters were retired with Strickland remaining at first base. He went to second when Stephen Weinert worked his way on with a walk. Foley followed with a single.
The Saints took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Zimmerman and Richardson drew back-to-back walks with two gone. Strickland drove in Zimmerman with a single, and Richardson came home on a wild pitch.
“One of the big things coming off last weekend we talked about was just adjusting with two strikes, and being able to battle and fight,” MacNeil said. “We had a big two strike, two out hit from Martin Foley in the second game to put us up 3-2 in that game.
“Again, doing exactly what we asked. Keeping it short and simple with two strikes, battling and being a team guy. We saw that all day long. Saw bunts, saw guys stealing and being aggressive on the bases. Nice to win a ball game in multiple different ways.”
Kyle Gorski (2-1) was the winning pitcher for the Saints, giving up just two runs on five hits while striking out three. Alex Schmitt pitched one inning of relief and earned the save.
Strickland was the only Saint with more than one hit, going 2-for-2 with one RBI and a run scored. Sam Schmitt and Foley had single hits.
The Saints are scheduled to play another nine-inning single game against the Northern Michigan Dogmen on Wednesday at Traverse City Central starting at 6 p.m. and then will be idle until July 7.