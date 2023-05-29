LOMBARD, Ill. — Roddy MacNeil pitched four innings of one-run ball in the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader with the Lombard Orioles, but the bullpen couldn’t hold off the Orioles in the later innings and lost, 6-4.
The Saints lost the opener, 7-0 when they managed just four hits, two of them by Aiden Schmuckal. Alex Schmitt took the loss on the hill.
Manistee built a 3-1 lead behind MacNeil’s outstanding pitching performance, but that melted away as the Orioles pushed across five runs in the fifth.
Both teams showed a lot of rust in Saturday’s opener, with the Saints committing five errors which opened the door for the Orioles to score four unearned runs.
Lombard, for its part, contributed to the Saints’ scoring as its pitching staff issued 12 walks but survived for an ugly 11-6 victory.
The Saints broke a 2-2 tie with five runs in the fourth inning and outscored the Orioles, 3-1, the rest of the way in speeding to a 9-3 win to salvage a split of the opening twin bill.
Owen Graves paced the Saints offense with three hits, while MacNeil and Dom Palamara contributed two apiece.
Marty McDonald got the start on the mound and responded with four strong innings. Wyatt Crawford threw three shutout innings in relief to get the win.
The Saints (1-3), playing an independent schedule this season, continue their season-opening road trip with a doubleheader at Battle Creek on Saturday and two in Muskegon on Sunday.