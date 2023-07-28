MANISTEE — An early lead didn’t last for the Manistee Saints as the Midland Tribe came back to take a 4-2 win Friday afternoon in the National Amateur Baseball Federation regional tournamnet being hosted by Manistee.
The Saints (11-9) need to win two games Saturday to win their third straight regional title and advance to the NABF World Series next weekend in Battle Creek.
Veteran righthander Kyle Gorski twirled a masterful one-run game through six innings, surrendering just one hit, as the Saints defeated the Midland Coyotes, 7-3, in the first game at Kliber Field. He struck out eight.
It’s the same circumstance the Saints faced last year when they had to come out of the loser’s bracket to hoist the championship tropy.
“I think we’re one of those teams that has to experience these kinds of games, and start believing in ourselves, and believing in what we’re doing,” player/manager Roddy MacNeil said after the loss.
“There were a lot of things we could have done better (against the Tribe), that we need to clean up. That just means it’s going to get even better tomorrow. I told the guys it just means we get another game of baseball. You can’t go wrong.”
After the Saints plated two runs in the top of the first, the Tribe pushed across two of their own in the bottom of the third and tied the game, 2-2.
Midland scored the winning run in the fourth, and added an insurance run in the sixth.
Owen Graves scored the first Saints run in dramatic fashion when he stole home after he singled with two out, stole second and went to third when Stephen Weinert and MacNeil walked to load the bases. Tommy Reid then drew another walk to force in a run.
Ben Van Nes took the loss on the mound, working four innings and allowing three runs on six hits with three strike outs. Jack Hitchens finished the last two innings and surrendered one run on three hits with one strike out.
The Saints were out-hit, 9-3, with Lucas Weinert, MacNeil and Graves collecting one apiece.
“We needed to establish the strike zone more,” MacNeil said. “We fell behind against some batters after we took the lead. When you play a team like that, there’s always going to be punches thrown (leads taken).
“After we got those first two, they swung back and swung back. We just never answered. Tomorrow we know we have to keep going, win every inning and we need runs at a premium. Just keep after it.”
Manistee was never headed in the second game after opening a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, with Aaron Bess and Reid getting two hits apiece. Bess had two RBIs with a home run in the fourth.
Dominic Palamara also produced two RBIs while MacNeil, stationed at first base, Luke Linder, JJ Dutmers and Graves had one apiece as the Saints collected seven for the game.
Now the Saints must play the early game against the Midland Coyotes at 1 p.m. Saturday, with the winner advancing to the championship game against the Tribe at 4 p.m.