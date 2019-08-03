SAGINAW — Lucas Weinert’s two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning snapped a 6-6 tie and lifted the Manistee Saints to a thrilling 8-6 victory over Means Transformers in the National Amateur Baseball Federation Tournament on Friday.
The Saints (21-8) lost to the Muskegon Blue Jays, 10-7, in the first game after taking a 3-1 lead in top of the third. Muskegon exploded for a seven-run bottom half and never looked back.
