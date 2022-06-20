MIDLAND — After dropping both games of Saturday’s doubleheader, 7-6 and 8-5, the Manistee Saints bounced back to sweep Sunday’s twinbill from the Midland Coyotes at Midland, 15-0 and 8-1, in the Great Lakes United Baseball League.
Joe Muzljakovich and Alex Schmitt combined to pitch a no-hitter in Sunday’s first game that ended after five innings because of the 10-run lead rule.
The pair totaled just four walks, Schmitt issuing three. Muzljakovich rang up six strike outs, while Schmitt fanned three batters.
“It was really nice seeing the guys hitting the ball all over the place and putting up a lot of runs,” said Saints player/manager Roddy MacNeil.
“We left the weekend feeling better about ourselves. The first game was exactly what we needed to have happen in the sense of a bounce back.
“Our pitchers came and threw a ton of strikes. They’re getting guys out and the defense plays great. It was a great way to get everything back on track going into a big weekend coming up.”
The Saints (10-3) got off to a quick start, taking a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning and making it 4-0 after two before exploding for 11 runs in the fifth.
Danny Passinault led the Saints’ 12-hit attack on offense with three in four at-bats, including a grand slam in the team’s big fifth inning. He finished with five RBIs.
Brett Zimmerman went 2-for-4, collected four RBIs and scored two runs. Tommy Reid also had two hits, in three trips, with one RBI and a run scored. Lucas Weinert went 2-for-3, drove in one and scored one. Alex Strickland had a double and three RBIs. Lucas Richardson had a hit and one RBI.
The Saints also grabbed an early lead in the nightcap, scoring four runs in the top of the first and coasted the rest of the way, out-hitting the Coyotes, 11-3.
Sam Schmitt was the Saints’ starter on the bump and picked up the win, working the first five innings allowing just two hits and no runs while striking out five.
MacNeil came on in relief, throwing the final two innings and struck out the side in both the sixth and seventh to earn the save.
Zimmerman led the way offensively, going 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Richardson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Schmitt also went 2-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored. Luke Linder was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
“We got Saturday’s taste out of our mouth and got back to doing what we’ve been doing, and how we play baseball,” added MacNeil.
In Saturday’s opener, the Saints jumped out to a 5-0 lead but were betrayed by some walks and poor defense which led to their downfall.
Marty McDonald started on the mound and lasted just 2 2/3 innings. Jack Hitchens was charged with the loss in relief.
Alex Schmitt collected two of the Saints’ seven hits, and Dylan Bates clouted his first home run of the season.
The second game was much the same, with the Coyotes scoring four times in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 4-4 tie and go on to win, 8-5.
Brendan Pierce was the Saints’ starter on the hill and pitched three nice innings. Kyle Gorski absorbed the loss in relief. Sam Schmitt had a pair of hits for the Saints.
The Saints return home next weekend for a four-game GLUBL series with the Grand Rapids Brewers, with Saturday being the Saints’ annual Kids Clinic Day. Sunday has been designated Polish American Day.