MANISTEE — Snapping a scoreless deadlock in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Saints went on to post a 2-0 shutout of the Grand Rapids Brewers in the second game of Sunday’s Great Lakes United Baseball League doubleheader at Rietz Park.
It gave the Saints (13-5) a sweep of the twinbill, as they rallied from an early 1-0 deficit in the opener with a three-run fifth and topped the Brewers, 4-2, for a split of the four-game homestand.
“I think the guys reflected and responded well to what happened Saturday, and made the adjustments needed,” said player/manager Roddy MacNeil. “Again, guys making plays, and the pitching today was phenomenal from everybody.
“The second game going into the fifth, sixth and even the seventh inning you could tell each pitch was a little more stressful. Even with no one on base, you could tell there was just that little bit of pressure in every situation.”
Alex Strickland had a pair of hits to lead the Saints, including a home run and a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored. Designated hitter Austin Harper added a base hit and a RBI.
Saints veteran Kyle Gorski (2-0) earned the win on the bump with 5 1/3 innings of three-hit ball, gave up two earned runs, struck out three and surrendered two walks.
Danny Passinault started the Saints’ sixth-inning rally with a line drive single to right, and was sacrificed to second by Lucas Richardson. Strickland followed with a double to score Richardson. He would score himself on a two-out single by Dylan Bates.
Sam Schmitt was stellar on the hill for the Saints as he scattered four hits and rang up 12 strikeouts over seven innings in improving his record to 4-0 on the season.
The Saints lost ends of Saturday’s doubleheader with the Brewers, never leading in a 6-3 first game loss and then seeing a 4-2 lead disappear when the Brewers scored four in the top of the seventh for a 7-5 comeback win in the second game.
With the first game tied 1-1 entering the bottom of the fifth, the Saints broke through for three runs and mounted a 4-1 lead. The Brewers tallied a run in the top of the sixth, but that was all they got.
Strickland had a double to go along with his home run, and collected three RBIs. That gives Strickland four home runs on the season, and he also has six doubles.
“We told him, ‘Whatever you had for breakfast or dinner, or whatever you did last night, repeat that every weekend,” MacNeil said.
“He was super locked in both days. He made a small mechanical adjustment to his swing, and he was absolutely fun to watch. Every time he came up there, in big situations, he found a way to put the ball in play and hit it a long ways.”
Saturday, the Saints fell behind, 2-0, in the top of the first and never caught up, trailing by a 5-1 margin after five. The Saints scored two runs in the sixth, but it was not enough.
Marty McDonald (2-1) got the start on the mound for the Saints and threw five strong innings that included eight strikeouts, but was tagged with the loss.
Strickland had a big game at the plate, rapping out three hits with a home run and Richardson contributed a pair of hits as well.
The Saints scored single runs in four of the first five innings and took a 4-3 lead into the seventh inning, but couldn’t put it away as the Brewers scored four runs in the top of the inning, and then held the Saints to a single run in the bottom half on another home run from Strickland.
MacNeil took the hill for the Saints and had a yeoman’s effort, giving up two earned runs on five hits, striking out nine and walking just two before leaving with the lead. Brendan Pierce (1-1) was charged with the loss in relief.
After taking this week off for the July 4 weekend, the Saints return to GLUBL action on Wednesday, July 6, against the Bryon Center Killer Bees in Big Rapids for a single game at Win Kellum Field at 6:15 p.m.