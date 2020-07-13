MANISTEE — Rallying for four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Manistee Saints overcame a three-run deficit for a 7-6, nine-inning win in the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader with Oil City at Rietz Park.
It snapped a two-game losing streak and gave the Saints a split of the four-game series with the Stags that improved their record to 8-5 in the Great Lakes United Baseball League. The Saints came into the weekend just two games off the pace behind league leading Grand Rapids.
The Saints escaped the series’ first game on Saturday with a 1-0 victory in nine innings behind the masterful pitching of Roddy MacNeil, who scattered four hits, walked only one and struck out 16 in another gem on the hill to extend the Saints’ winning streak to four straight games.
“Roddy’s been on point all season for us,” Saints’ manager Tyrone Collins said. “Earlier in the year, he had a no-hitter. He went nine innings in this one and notched a shut out. Just a tremendous effort from him.”
After taking the first two pitches for strikes, Lucas Richardson worked his way on with a walk leading off the bottom of the ninth for the Saints. He then stole second, advanced to third on a ground out by Nick Brzezinski and came home on Matt Felt’s groundout. Bradan Lundquist was 2 for 3 to lead the Saints.
But the Saints experienced troubles in the field, and the pitching staff again struggled serving up too many walks which led to losses in the next two games, 8-5, in Saturday’s second game and 6-5 in Sunday’s opener.
“What it boiled down to, quite honestly, we played terrible baseball,” Collins said. “I think we had around 12 errors on the weekend, and I think we had 16 walks. Maybe five or six hit batters.
“It’s really tough to win ball games when you’re doing those type of things. Kyle Gorski in the second game on Saturday pitched a whale of a ball game, too, (but) just didn’t get much run support. You walk a few guys, (and) a couple errors happen it makes it really tough.”
The Saints took a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning in Saturday’s second game, but the Stags cut the Manistee lead to 2-1 with a run in the top of the second, and then opened a 4-2 lead with three runs in the third.
Manistee came back with three runs of its own in the bottom of the fifth, and took a 5-4 lead into the seventh. The Stags erased that with four runs, including a three-run home run.
Brzezinski paced the Saints hitting attack with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate with three RBIs. Lucas Weinert, Logan Briggs, Richardson and Felt each drove in a run.
Gorski started the game on the bump for the Saints and went five innings, allowing four runs, all earned, on eight hits. He struck out three and walked three. Austin Harper took the loss in relief.
In Sunday’s first game, the Saints carried a 3-0 lead into the fourth inning, but the Stags put up a three-spot in the top of the frame to tie the score, 3-3, and then plated three more in the fifth to build a 6-3 cushion. The Saints scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
The Saints out-hit the Stags, 9-5, for the game. Briggs was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, MacNeil was 2-for-3, including a home run, with an RBI and a run scored while Keaton Peck finished 2-for-3 with a run scored and a run driven in.
Levi Irish was the starter and loser for the Saints. He pitched five complete innings and gave up six runs, five earned, on four hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
“He was cruising through three innings and then the wheels fell off,” said Collins. “We had a couple innings of rough play, and we had a lot of walks, couple hit batters and an error or two, and all of a sudden they scored six runs. Those are tough things to overcome, and we weren’t able to.”
The Saints trailed most of the second game Sunday, including 5-2 going into the bottom of the sixth inning before closing the gap to 5-3, and then scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the win.
Cam Fewless was the winner, going four innings and giving up five runs, four earned, on five hits with three strikeouts and five walks. Zach Platt pitched three innings of one-run relief. That run was unearned. Brzezinski had two hits for the Saints.
Manistee is on the road this weekend for four games against the Midland Tribe.