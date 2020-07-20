SAGINAW — Leading from start to finish, the Manistee Saints held on for a 9-6 win a high scoring affair against Midland in the second game on Sunday to salvage a split of a four-game series in the Great Lakes United Baseball League.
The Saints (11-7) dropped the opener, 6-5, in a game they led, 4-0, going into the bottom of the third inning only to see the Midland Tribe overcome a 5-3 deficit with a three-run seventh despite out-hitting the Tribe, 11-7. But they had three errors.
Game two was delayed an hour following heavy rains in the morning, but when play started the Saints took a 3-0 lead after two. The Tribe scored a pair in the bottom of the third to cut Manistee’s lead to one, 3-2.
A two-run fourth boosted the Saints’ lead back up to two, 5-3. They put up a four-spot in the top of the fifth to expand their cushion to six runs, 9-3. But the Tribe rallied for one in the bottom of the fifth and three in the sixth before the Saints finally shut the door.
The Saints were out-hit, 11-9, and committed just one error. Lucas Weinert led the way, going 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored. Nate Lange was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Braeden Lundquist was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, Travis McCormick recored an RBI, Nicholas Brzezinski was 1-for-4 with an RBI and Kirk Myers drove in a run.
Four Saints collected two hits apiece. Lange was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Weinert was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, Cole Proctor was 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored two runs and Avery Carr was 2-for-2 with a run scored
Zach Platt took the win on the bump for the Saints, surrendering four runs on five hits and striking out three over 2 1/3 innings in relief of starter Austin Harper.
Harper threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out five. Cam Fewless came out of the bullpen to relieve Platt and recorded the final three outs to earn the save.
The Saints won the first game on Saturday, 11-5, after opening a 11-0 lead after five. The Tribe spoiled the shutout, though, when they scored four in the sixth. The Saints had four errors.
Lucas Richardson paced the Sabers’ 12-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Proctor was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, McCormick was 2-for-4 with an RBI and scored a run and Lundquist was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Brzezinski was 1-for-5 with an RBI and scored three times and Roddy MacNeil was 1-for-2 with two runs scored.
Lundquist picked up the win on the mound for the Saints with 4 1/3 innngs of relief. He allowed three runs, two of them earned, on two hits while recording three strikeouts and no walks. Lange and Keaton Peck also pitched in relief.
In game two Saturday the Saints scored a run in the top of the second to take the lead, but the Tribe came back with four in the bottom half for a 4-1 lead. The Saints grabbed a 6-5 lead with four runs in the fourth, but the Tribe scored five in the bottom half. Manistee scored two more in the seventh, but couldn’t get all the way back.
A trio of Saints had two hits apiece. Weinert was 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored, Peck was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Lundquist was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Brzezinski had a home run.
Levi Irish started the game and was saddled with the loss, throwing 3 1/3 innings and allowing 10 runs, seven earned, on nine hits, four walks and struck out two. Sam Schmitt pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief.
The Saints are back home at Rietz Park this weekend for four games against the Michigan Area Braves.