MANISTEE — With the National Amateur Baseball Federation regional at Kliber Field just a couple weeks away, the last thing the Manistee Saints wanted was to be idle on consecutive weekends.
So manager Roddy MacNeil was delighted when he was abe to find a team to play Saturday, and the Saints got back into the swing with a doubleheader sweep of the Petoskey Patriots, 11-0 and 15-4.
The Saints have won seven of their last eight games, including a five-game winning streak, and bumped their record up to 9-6 on the season.
Jack Hitchens and Ben Van Nes combined to throw a no-hitter in the opener. Hitchens started the game and struck out three through three innings, with Van Nes picking up the win with three innings of relief and notched seven punch outs.
“Both guys did a great job of jumping in the zone and getting ahead on counts,” MacNeil said. “They really pitched ahead in the count the entire game.
“The defense picked them up here and there (the Saints were perfect in the field with no errors), and I though they played really well all day. They did what we needed them to do.”
While the pitching was keeping the Patriots in check, the Saints exhibited great patience at the plate, working the Petoskey pitching for 12 walks as well as pounding out 11 hits.
Owen Graves went 3-for-4, including a double, and drove in a run to lead the Saints. Third baseman Tommy Reid also had a multiple hit game, going 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI while Dom Palamara was 2-for-4 and collected two RBIs.
Granted, the Patriots weren’t the Saints’ usual fare. They are made up of high school players from several different schools, including Traverse City and Indian River.
“I think it was a product of the guys knowing the team might be a little younger,” added MacNeil, “so we can take advantage of guys possibly falling behind in counts, or getting around the zone instead of in the zone.
“I think that was the big thing. But, credit to our guys in the sense that they were able to really block out everything else and stay focused.”
After spotting the Patriots a 2-0 lead to start the nightcap, the Saints took the lead for good with three runs in the bottom of the first and put it away with an eight-run third.
Dylan Bates got the start on the hill for the Saints, and surrendered two runs on a pair of hits while striking out two and not walking anyone.
Marty McDonald gave up two runs on one hit while striking out five and walking two in two innings of work, and Alex Schmitt got some work.
The Saints finished the game with eight hits. JJ Dutmers was 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead the way, with Reid going 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Palamara had three RBIs.
Bess, Luke Linder, Kyle Weiler and backstop Aidan Schmuckal each had two RBIs. The Saints collected 14 RBIs as a team for the game, and worked the Patriots pitching for 14 more walks to give them a total of 26 overall.
Playing the games was important.
“It’s all about getting us ready for the tournament,” MacNeil said. “The big thing here was getting guys more work, (with) having some bad luck over the last two weeks in the sense of some cancellations and bad weather.
“We just needed to get any kind of games in, (and) we were happy. It showed. You could tell these guys were excited. They were pumped seeing each other, and getting back in the swing of baseball.”
Manistee returns to more typical competition with a four-game series against the Battle Creek Creek Merchants back at Kliber Field this coming weekend.