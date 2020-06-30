GRAND RAPIDS — After sweeping their season opening four-game series against the Michigan Sports Academy at Rietz Park, the Manistee Saints made their first road trip this past weekend and dropped a doubleheader to the Grand Rapids Brewers at Grandville High School.
The Saints (4-2) were originally scheduled to play four games with the Brewers, but that was cut in half when the heavy rains left Belknap Park submerged under water Saturday.
Not much went right for the Saints on Sunday, either, as they spotted the Brewers a 1-0 lead in the second inning and never were able to catch up in a 5-2 loss. They were overwhelmed in the second game, 19-1.
Despite their struggles at the plate in the first game, Saints’ manager Tyrone Collins wasn’t overly disappointed in their performance, especially in regards to starting pitcher Kyle Gorski.
“Gorski went out and pitched pretty well,” Collins said. “He gave up a couple walks and then they hit a home run, so all of a sudden we’re down three. He gave up another home run later in the game.
“You can’t walk teams like this, because they’re a good hitting team. Overall, (Gorski) pitched really well, he just had a couple mistakes. His control wasn’t the best, and he paid for it.”
Offensively, the Saints were driven by the bat of Cole Proctor, who finished 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run and two RBIs, while Roddy MacNeil and Logan Briggs each had single hits.
In five innings of work, Gorski gave up just three hits, but they produced five runs. Four of those runs were earned. He struck out three batters before giving way to reliever Austin Harper, who struck out one and gave up only one hit.
Grand Rapids scored nine runs in the first inning of the second game and cruised the rest of the way. It only got worse as the Saints trailed 14-0 before they finally got on the board in the fourth with Nick Brzezinski scoring on a single to center by Proctor. The Saints had only three hits in the game, with Brzezinski and Lucas Richardson each getting one.
Levi Irish gave up eight earned runs on three hits and walked four in 2/3 of an inning. Cam Fewless was touched for five earned runs on four hits and four walks in 1 1/3 innings of work, and Kirk Myers finished the game and allowed six hits and six earned runs, struck out one and walked four.
“You have to live for the next one, and we’re in that moment now,” Collins said. “We lost to the Brewers, so we have two losses right now and they have one loss.
“We have to go take care of business the rest of the way through, and if we can do that and somebody beats them one or two more times along the way, we’re right there at the end. We just have to take care of business the rest of the way.”