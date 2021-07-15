MANISTEE — The Manistee Saints had their hitting shoes on Wednesday night, and the result was a surprising 13-2 whipping of the Grand Rapids Brewers in Big Rapids.
It was the Saints’ eighth straight win, boosting their record to 15-6 overall and a lot of momentum as they begin the second half of the season.
Next up is a four-game series with the Northern Michigan Dogmen out of Boyne City this weekend at Kliber Field. The games start at 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
Despite their winning streak, the Saints had been struggling at the plate and saw their run production suffer. But they pounded out 15 hits Wednesday night, with several players having multiple hit games.
Alex Strickland and Lucas Weinert led the way with three hits apiece while Brett Zimmerman, Jake Paganelli, Keaton Peck and Martin Foley each had two. Zimmerman crushed a two-run home run.
Justin O’Dell (2-1) threw five innings and gave up two runs on five hits, while striking out four and walking just two. Alex Schmitt and Braeden Lunquist each pitched one inning out of the bullpen.
“It was real nice to see everybody getting good at-bats,” Saints’ player/manager Roddy MacNeil said. “We came into the game looking to do some damage, and the guys did that.
“That’s the team you want to do that to. You always want to try to get as many wins against quality teams as you can. It’s always nice to get another win against them (the Brewers).”
Although the Saints have won their first four games with the Dogmen, they’re not taking the Dogmen (3-13) lightly knowing that any slipup will cost them in the Great Lakes United Baseball League.
The Saints are 13-5 in the GLUBL, and trail the first place Grand Rapids Brewers (14-2) by two games. Right now it’s a two-game race, with the third place Midland Tribe six games back with an 8-6 mark.
MacNeil wasn’t positive about the starting pitching for this weekend, although he was fairly certain he was going to call his own name for Saturday’s first game with Kyle Gorski the probable starter in the second game.
“We’re still figuring out Sunday’s starters,” MacNeil said. “But the probables are (Sam) Schmitt and (Marty) MacDonald. You could see them pitching.”
Defense has been just as stout of the pitching through the Saints’ hitting woes.
“That was something we knew going into the season we were going to have to adjust from last year,” MacNeil said. “We lost a couple key hitters, and because of that we needed to play tougher defense.
“It’s just really encouraging to see the play we’re getting out of the guys. It’s awesome.”
After a hot 7-1 start, the Saints endured a five-game losing streak that saw them surrender their hold on the GLUBL lead.
But the Saints weathered the storm, and righted the ship, refusing to let it go under.
“They had the mentality of wanting to compete and go out there every day and get better and continue to improve throughout the entire summer,” MacNeil said.
“We just have to take care of what we can control, and just playing good baseball, and doing everything on our end. We’re just focused on taking care of what we can pm the field. We’ll see what happens.”