HOWELL — The Manistee Saints grabbed three of four games against Michigan Sports Academy over the weekend in Howell in Great Lakes United Baseball League play.
In a recurring pattern in the early season, the Saints (6-1) spotted their opposition an early run before erasing the deficit and pushing on to victory in the first game on Sunday.
A two-run fourth inning put the Saints over the top for good, with Connor Chrystan’s run scoring double the big hit. The Saints added two insurance runs in the top of the fifth.
Keaton Peck also had a double and drove in a run, while Lucas Weinert and Steven Weinert each had one hit as the Saints had only four for the game. They also picked up four walks.
Player/manager Roddy MacNeil ran his early season record to 2-0 in a complete game victory, scattering seven hits and ringing up 11 strike outs.
The Saints spotted MSA two runs in the bottom of the second, before knotting things up with two runs of their own in the top of the second.
Sports Academy reclaimed the lead, 3-2 after three. But the Saints put up a four-spot in the top of the fourth to take a 6-3 lead. But the Sports Academy tied it, 6-6 with three in the bottom half.
The Saints broke the tie, and took the lead for good with a three-run fifth and never looked back as Sports Academy did not score in the last three innings.
Brett Zimmerman, a righthander out of Frankfort, claimed the win out of the bullpen for the Saints. He threw three scoreless innings an gave up just two hits, striking out three in relief of starter Justin O’Dell. Cam Fewless mopped up, throwing one inning in relief.
Jake Paganelli was 2-for-4 at the plate with a pair of RBIs, Martin Foley had one hit and drove in two runs, and Zimmerman drove in two runs while going 2-for-4. Lucas Weinert (3-for-5) , Alex Strickland and MacNeil (2-for-4) all drove in a run. Peck was 3-for-4.
The Saints had seen their three-game winning streak snapped in a low scoring 2-1 loss in the first game on Saturday, and then came storming back to blitz the Sports Academy, 14-2 in the nightcap.
In Game 1 on Saturday there was no scoring until the Sports Academy scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Saints scored their only run in the top of the fifth.
Zimmerman, Paganelli and Steven Weinert each had one hit for the Saints. Sam Schmitt took the loss, surrendering two runs on five hits with four strike outs and five walks.
Game 2 saw the Saints break open a close game with five runs in the top of the fourth and they never looked back, exploding for six in the fifth.
Strickland was one of the leaders at the plate for the Saints, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Zimmerman finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Schmitt crushed a three-run homer.
Kyle Gorski picked up his first win of the season, allowing two runs on five hits. He struggled a little with his control, issuing nine walks and struck out three.