MANISTEE — Roddy MacNeil pitched a two-hit shutout in the Manistee Saints’ 7-0 victory in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Northern Michigan Dogmen at Rietz Park to snap a three-game losing streak and the Saints swept Sunday’s twinbill at Boyne City by identical 7-6 scores.
The 3-1 weekend improved the Saints’ record to 7-3, but their path to the Great Lakes United Baseball League championship won’t be an easy one. They have a long climb ahead of them trailing the Grand Rapids Brewers (9-1) by two games, and they are tied for second with the Midland Tribe (9-5).
“It’s always good to come out on the winning end of ball games, especially when it’s a beautiful Fourth of July weekend,” Saints’ manager Tyrone Collins said. “Because of that, we were down several players. But, we took three out of four, so we were happy.
“We were down in Grand Rapids last week, we got rained out a couple days and came out on the losing end (Sunday). It was just a tough day for us. I thought we were going to be right back on track (in Sunday’s first game), but it just didn’t work out in our favor.
“Kyle Gorski pitched his heart out, to be honest with you. I think he threw 140 pitches and he just didn’t get a lot of run support in that game (an 8-5 loss).”
The Saints took a 1-0 lead with a run in the bottom of the first, and the score stayed that way until the top of the fourth when the Dogmen put up a three-spot to take the lead.
But the Saints crawled back to tie it, 3-3, with single runs in the fifth and seventh innings, only to trail 8-3 going into the bottom of the ninth. They put up two runs in the bottom of the inning but it wasn’t enough.
Gorski started on the hill for the Saints and went eight full innings, throwing 137 pitches and giving up four hits and two earned runs out of seven total. He struck out seven and walked six. The Saints committed two errors. Braedan Lundquist took the loss in relief.
“We did a lot of little things wrong,” Collins said. “We missed some signs, we didn’t get key hits and unfortunately that spelled a loss for us. Kyle Gorski did a whale of a job.”
Logan Briggs, McNeil and Cole Proctor led the Saints offensively with two hits apiece. McNeil had three runs batted. Lucas Weinert, Austin Harper and Matt Felt each added one hit.
McNeil dominated the Dogmen in game two, finishing with 10 strikeouts in seven innings. The Saints’ backed him up with eight hits, and while they had two errors, neither proved costly.
The Saints exploded for five runs in the bottom of the third inning, and then added a pair of insurance runs in the fifth, although McNeil really didn’t need them.
“We were missing some key pitchers. We were missing some key sticks. So both pitchers knew they had to go deep into the games Saturday,” Collins said. “They are both veteran guys who have been around forever, and I can’t say enough about them.”
Proctor finished the game 2-for-4 at the plate with one run scored and two RBIs, while Travis McCormick went 2-for-4 with a run scored and drove in one. Briggs, Richardson and Kirk Myers each had single hits.
Boyne City scored six runs in the bottom of the third inning to open a five-run lead on the Saints in the first game on Sunday. But the Saints answered with a six-run seventh to pull out the win.
Richardson had the key hit with a two-run single that erased a 6-5 deficit and triggered a wild celebration. The Saints amassed 11 hits in all. Briggs, MacNeil and Zach Platt had two hits each to lead the way.
Levi Irish (1-1) picked up his first win of the season going the distance and giving up six earned runs on five hits, while striking out four and surrendering four walks.
“The third inning defensively wasn’t too good, and Levi all of a sudden couldn’t find the strike zone,” Collins said. “A couple blunders behind him and all of a sudden we gave up six runs, and it happened quickly.
“Levi settled down right after that and went the distance, and his teammates came through in the seventh inning and got us the victory. That was good to see.”
In game two the Saints snapped a 2-2 tie with a run in the top of the second, and then took a 7-2 lead into the seventh when the Dogmen scored three runs to come close to erasing the five-run deficit.
Clint Druckenmiller, a Saints’ Hall of Famer who lives in the Boyne area, was coaxed out of retirement for the weekend and got the win with two innings of relief, allowing one hit and one run while striking out two and walking none.
Austin Harper started the game and gave up two runs on one hit, striking out five and walking one in four innings of work.
“Harper hasn’t done a lot of pitching for us,” said Collins. “He’s been on the team now for a few years. We’ve given him some spots starts and spot relief appearances here and there. He’s been young.
“But, now he’s out of high school and he’s making the move toward his next step. I gave him a start and he threw four fabulous innings for us, really. It’s really nice to see that.
“Also Trevor Latimer, he’s a catcher for us, he’s been battling injury for over a year now and he got a start at catcher, and I thought he did a tremendous job.”
Leading the Saints’ seven-hit attack in the second game were Briggs, who was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI while Myers went 2-for-4 with a run scored and one RBI.