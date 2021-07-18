MANISTEE — It wasn’t pretty, but the Manistee Saints will take it. Forced to come from behind in all three of their games with the Northern Michigan Dogmen at Kliber Field, the Saints rallied to emerge victorious to extend their winning streak to 11 straight games.
The Saints’ (18-6) most remarkable comeback came in the nightcap of Sunday’s twinbill, as they managed to overcome an 8-0 deficit at the end of the first two innings for a 9-8 victory, despite knocking out just three hits. Manistee scrapped back to win the opener, 7-4. They won Saturday’s game, 5-4.
“Credit to the Dogmen for playing hard, and fighting the whole weekend,” Saints’ player/manager Roddy MacNeil said. “It was another one of those weekends (where) if the ball goes this way or the ball goes that way, it can be a different outcome. I’m leaving the field today with a very positive feeling.
“My guys made adjustments later in the game. Really did a great job shutting down swinging at bad pitches and getting early outs. In that sixth inning (in the second game Sunday), we drew it seemed like eight or nine walks.
“Guys just battling and constantly getting to full counts, and then winning it to get on base. You don’t see an 8-0 comeback in a seven-inning game very often.”
Actually, the Saints drew five walks in the sixth inning of Sunday’s nightcap. Consecutive walks to Keaton Peck, MacNeil, Brett Zimmerman and Stephen Weinert with the bases loaded forced in four runs to make it an 8-5 game.
MacNeil was thrown out at the plate when he tried to score when Alex Strickland hit into a fielder’s choice. But the Saints narrowed the gap to 8-6 one batter later when Martin Foley singled, sending Zimmerman home.
Sam Schmitt singled to center drive home Weinert and courtesy runner Connor Chrystan which knotted the score, 8-8. Foley scored the winning run on Lucas Richardson’s ground out to second.
“We fought, we battled and I love winning those games,” MacNeil said. “I think the team chemistry has a lot to do with us getting those wins.
“The guys buying in and understanding kind of the process and what it takes to win those kinds of games. It was awesome. I would think when tournament time comes those one-run ball games will lean in our favor a little bit.
“Those are those back-against-the-wall kinds of moments. There’s no way to prepare for them except to experience them and learn from them. The fact that things are going so well in those moments is a credit to the guys for grinding and being locked in.”
In Sunday’s opener, the Dogmen scored first in the opening inning, but the Saints tied it with a run in the bottom half. The Dogmen led, 2-1, going into the bottom of the third,.
Sam Schmitt walked to open the Saints’ third, and Richardson drew a walk. Strickland followed by sending a three-run home run over the right field fence to give the Saints a 4-2 lead.
Foley worked his way on with a walk in the Saints’ fourth inning, The rally seemed to be fizzling out when Sam Schmitt grounded out for the second out. But Richardson came through with a single to score Foley and extend the Saints’ lead to 5-2.
Manistee stretched its lead to 6-2 with a run in the sixth. Foley got a free pass, and went to second on a single by Sam Schmitt. Richardson grounded out to score Foley. Sam Schmitt came home on Braedan Lundquist’s sacrifice fly. The Dogmen scored a pair in the sixth.
Kyle Gorski notched his third win of the season, throwing six innings and allowing two runs on four hits while striking out four and walking two. Zimmerman pitched one inning of relief out of the bullpen.
Saturday’s game was an up and down affair after a one-hour delay when the Dogmen’s starting pitcher injured his arm on a pitch. By mutual agreement, the second game was postponed and will be made up next Sunday at 1 p.m.
The Saints opened a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a double by Zimmerman, only to see the Dogmen put up a three-spot in the fourth to take the lead, 4-3.
After the Saints scored one in the fifth to tie the game, 3-3, on Foley’s ground out, the Dogmen answered with a run of their own in the sixth to take the lead, 4-3.
In what seemed a fitting finish, the Saints pulled out the win when Strickland hit into a fielder’s choice on which two runs scored for the 5-4 win.
Alex Schmitt earned the win for the Saints, surrendering only one run on two hits with one walk over two innings. Sam Schmitt started the game and went five innings, giving up three runs on seven hits with six strike outs and only two walks.
MacNeil also had a double while Lucas Weinert, Jacob Finkbeiner, Peck and Foley knocked out one hit apiece.
The Saints will be home again this coming weekend, hosting the Midland Coyotes in a doubleheader on Saturday, July 24, and then take on the Dogmen again in a makeup game at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 25.