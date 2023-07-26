MANISTEE — The two-time defending National Amateur Baseball Federation regional champion Manistee Saints open the 2023 tournament Friday morning at Kliber Field.
But the Saints aren’t coming in with the momentum they’d hoped for after losing two out of three games last weekend against Midland Berryhill.
Just the same, Saints player/manager Roddy MacNeil professes confidence in his team’s capability to bounce back and extend its season another week.
If the Saints, who finished the regular season 10-8 following a poor start that saw them lose five of their first six games, can win their third straight regional it would earn them a berth in the NABF World Series in Battle Creek.
“Certainly, it’s doable,” MacNeil said. “Especially since we’re playing at home. The guys don’t have to travel, which might not seem like a big deal, but can be. You never know how guys are approaching it.
“Naturally, there’s more pressure this weekend because there’s so much at stake. But, I truly believe the guys have proven they can come through in the clutch.
“Last weekend was disappointing. We would have liked to have won at least two of those games. But, it didn’t happen. Now, we have to recover from it and move on.”
Aaron Bess leads the Saints with a hefty .313 batting average and 15 RBIs on a team-leading 48 at-bats. Dom Palamara is next with a .298 average on 42 at-bats nine RBIs. Lucas Weinert has had 42 plate appearances and is hitting .286 with six RBIs.
Kyle Weiler has driven in 10 runs on a .250 batting average while Aidan Schmuckal has seven RBIs.
As tournament host, the Saints drew the 11 a.m. game Friday against the Midland Coyotes. Win or lose, they will turn around and play again at 2 p.m.
When they play on Saturday is dependent of how they do on Friday. Naturally, the Saints are hoping to be playing in the championship game Saturday at 4 p.m.