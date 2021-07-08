MANISTEE — Following a five-game losing streak, the Manistee Saints strung together three wins in a row before taking last weekend off and having Wednesday’s regularly scheduled contest in Big Rapids rained out.
Player/manager Roddy MacNeil is hoping that his team hasn’t acquired any rust from the extended layoff as they prepare to resume Great Lakes United Baseball League action this weekend with a four-game series against the Midland Tribe at Rietz Park. The first game of each doubleheader starts at 1 p.m.
The Saints (10-6, 9-5 league) and the Tribe (6-2 league) are two games back of the league-leading Grand Rapids Brewers (10-2 league), and a four-game sweep this weekend would keep the Saints right on the Brewers’ heels.
MacNeil has named Kyle Gorski (2-1, 1.35 earned run average) as the starter for Saturday’s first game, with Sam Schmitt (0-2, 4.74) scheduled to take the hill in the nightcap. On Sunday it will be MacNeil (4-1) and Brett Zimmerman (0-0,1.00 ERA), barring any changes.
Other GLUBL action this weekend finds the Brewers going up against the Sports Academy (9-7) and the Midland Coyotes (3-5) tangling with the Northern Michigan Dogmen (1-10).
The Saints’ team batting average dipped below .300 during their losing streak, and is now .291. While certainly still respectable, MacNeil would like to see it rise above .300 again.
Alex Strickland and Zimmerman are tied for the lead in runs batted in with 13 apiece. Zimmerman had scored 16 runs, while Strickland has crossed the plate 15 times. Zimmerman has four home runs, and Strickland one.
Zimmerman is stroking the ball at a .375 clip, and Strickland is hitting .321. Martin Foley has a .381 average with seven runs driven in and nine runs scored.
MacNeil carries a .333 average with five RBIs and two runs scored. Also hitting over .300 is Sam Schmitt (.310) while Third baseman Lucas Weinert is batting an even. 300 with nine RBIs and 12 runs.