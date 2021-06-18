MANISTEE — The Manistee Saints put their first place standing in the Great Lakes United Baseball League on the line this weekend in a big four-game series against the defending league champion Grand Rapids Brewers in Grand Rapids.
Player/manager Roddy MacNeil has named veteran Kyle Gorski to start the first game on Saturday with Justin O’Dell scheduled to get the ball in the nightcap.
Sam Schmitt has been tabbed for Sunday’s opener at 1 p.m. while MacNeil goes after his fourth straight win without a loss in the nightcap.
Holding a slim half-game lead on both the Brewers (6-2) and Midland Tribe (6-2) the hot-hitting Saints (7-1) know this is a crucial four-game set.
A sweep would put the Saints, who won the COVID-19 World Series in a shortened season last year, in prime position to win their first GLUBL regular season title.
The Saints are fresh off a thrilling, 7-5 comeback victory over the Brewers in a single, nine-inning game on Wednesday night in Big Rapids after trailing, 5-3.
Offense certainly hasn’t been a problem for the Saints, who come into the weekend batting a robust .336 as a team with 78 runs scored and 64 runs batted in.
Brett Zimmerman leads the team with 11 RBIs and 11 runs scored on a .462 batting average. Alex Strickland is hitting .250 but has driven in 10 runs and scored nine.
Jake Paganelli is batting .346 with nine RBIs and 10 runs scored, Schmitt has a .385 average with seven RBIs and five runs scored, while Lucas Weinert has six RBIs and 11 runs scored on a .364 average.
MacNeil, who has been starting in centerfield when he’s not pitching, leads the mound staff with his spotless record and has fashioned a 3.46 earned run average, with a team-leading 17 strike outs. He’s issued seven walks.
Gorski (1-0) has a 3.00 ERA and four strike outs with 10 walks. O’Dell (2-0) has a 4.15 ERA with nine strike outs, and Schmitt (0-1) has a 3.27 ERA with 13 strike outs to place him second to MacNeil on the staff.