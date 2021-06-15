MANISTEE — With a new three-game winning streak in tow the Manistee Saints are scheduled to play a rare weekday game Wednesday against the Grand Rapids Brewers at Win Kellum Field in Big Rapids.
The single, seven-inning non-league game will serve as a tuneup for a big weekend series in the Great Lakes United Baseball League between the two teams starting Saturday in Grand Rapids.
First pitch on Wednesday is set for 5:45 p.m. but player/manager Roddy MacNeil has not indicated who he will send to the hill, rather that all of the pitchers will see action.
While the Saints’ offense has picked up where it left off in last year’s championship season, Traverse City St. Francis graduate Cooper Peterson holds the promise of making it even more potent.
Besides adding Peterson, an outfielder, the Saints have also recruited Brad Mesyar to the pitching staff. Mesyar is a recent graduate of Ludington High School.
The Saints enter the week holding a half-game lead on the Brewers and Midland Tribe in the GLUBL, and want to maintain its perch at the top.
Lucas Weinert is the Saints’ leading hitter among the regulars with 20 or more at-bats, with a .419 average and five runs batted in. He’s also scored 10 runs.
Brett Zimmerman is hitting .409 and is tied for the team lead with eight RBIs and 10 runs scored. Alex Strickland has made 24 plate appearances and is batting .357 with a team-leading eight RBIs and eight runs scored.
James Paganeilli has 26 at-bats on the season and is hitting .346 with two doubles. Keaton Peck is batting .417 and has driven in five runs.
Leading the pitching staff is Justin O’Dell at 2-0 with a 3.15 earned run average in 6 2/3 innings. MacNeil is also 2-0 and has a 1.90 ERA in 11 innings pitched. Kyle Gorski (1-0) has a 2.80 ERA in five innings of work.