GRAND RAPIDS — Based on their 3-0 record as the only undefeated team left in the COVID-19 World Series in Grand Rapids on Saturday, the Manistee Saints were awarded the tournament championship when Sunday’s games were canceled because of bad weather and unplayable field conditions.
The Saints (16-9) swept a pair of games on Saturday, knocking off the Great Lakes United Baseball League champion Grand Rapids Brewers, 3-1, behind another sparkling pitching performance by Rodd MacNeil (4-0), and then capping off the day with a 9-4 pounding of defending NABF World Series winner the Berea (Ohio) Blue Sox.
“Overall, it was tremendous weekend. Lots of fun,” Saints’ manager Tyrone Collins said. “We certainly wanted to go and play today (Sunday) as well. Our team was playing tremendous baseball all weekend.
“Our defense was tremendous most all the games. We had some tremendous plays. We picked off people, we had double play after double play after double play.
“It seemed like we always had the guy in the right spot at the right time. Lucas Richardson had a tremendous diving catch (Friday) against the (Flint) Legends. He looked like he was flying for 20 feet before he caught the ball.”
MacNeil tweaked his oblique muscle in Midland a couple weeks ago and was held out of the pitching rotation in the following weeks. But, he was determined to take the ball against the Brewers in the first game Saturday.
If the muscle was bothering him, it certainly didn’t look like it as MacNeil spun a masterful three-hitter with six strikeouts. The Brewers did score an unearned run in the fifth inning to break MacNeil’s string of scoreless innings.
“He wanted the ball bad. I don’t know if he (MacNeil) was 100 percent, but if he wasn’t, he sure didn’t show it,” Collins said. “You just can’t say enough about that kind of an effort, especially when you do have a little bit of an issue going on like he had that oblique.
“I saw him rubbing it a couple times, so I know it was still in there. All week he wanted the ball against the Grand Rapids Brewers. He was hoping we’d win the first game, because that meant we would see the Brewers in the second game. He really wanted that ball bad, and it showed. It was really a tremendous game.”
Leadoff man Logan Briggs provided a quick spark for the Saints when he kicked the game off with a home run, and the Saints never trailed. They led, 2-0, going into the fifth inning.
Cole Proctor, a member of the Detroit Tigers’ organization who played for the West Michigan Whitecaps and the Lakeland Tigers last summer, walked leading off the bottom of the fourth.
He advanced to third when Lucas Richardson’s ground ball was booted by the Brewers’ shortstop and came home on Sam Schmitt’s sacrifice fly to left field to make it 2-0.
Briggs walked with one out in the fifth and Nicholas Brzezinski singled. Proctor loaded the bases with two outs when he was issued a free pass, and a walk to Richardson forced Briggs home for the final score. The Saints had only three hits for the game and made three errors.
The Saints led from start to finish against the Blue Sox in the second game Saturday, taking a 3-0 lead at the end of one and expanding it to 5-0 after two before the Blue Sox scored three in the bottom of the third to make it a 5-3 ball game.
But the Saints never slowed down, opening up a 8-3 lead going into the seventh inning when they added a single run. The Blue Sox scored a single run in the bottom of the seventh.
Leading the way offensively for the Saints was Brzezinski who had a four-RBI day while going 3-for-3 at the plate, including a solo home run, and scored two runs. He also had a double.
Proctor finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Briggs with a triple, MacNeil and Richardson each drove in a run as the Saints stroked out a total of nine hits to six for the Blue Sox.
Schmitt pitched the full seven innings for the victory. He gave up four runs on six hits while walking four and striking out three.