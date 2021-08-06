BATTLE CREEK — After taking an early two-run lead, the Manistee Saints found themselves in a real tug of war with the Addison Braves in Friday morning’s game in the National Amateur Baseball Federation World Series in Battle Creek.
Unfortunately, the Saints (24-7) lost the battle, 4-3, in extra innings at Bailey Park in Battle Creek. The Braves rallied to tie the score twice, the last at 3-3 before erasing a 4-3 Saints lead witih a two-run, game-winning home run in the bottom of the eighth.
Manistee, which saw its 18-game winning streak come to an end with the loss, out-hit the Braves, 7-6, including four doubles — two by Lucas Weinert. Jacob Finkbeiner and Lucas Richardson each had one two-bagger. Keaton Peck, Sam Schmitt, Finkbeiner and Richardson had one RBI apiece. The Saints left eight men on base.
Alex Schmitt took the loss pitching in relief of Brett Zimmerman, who threw four innings after relieving starter Marty MacDonald and gave up one run on two hits and struck out four. MacDonald gave two unearned runs on three hits over three innings and struck out two.
Neither team scored in the first inning, and the Saints took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second as Richardson ripped a lead-off double, advanced to third on Roddy MacNeil’s ground out and trotted home on Finkbeiner’s two-bagger.
The Saints increased their lead to 2-0 with a run in the top of the third. Leadoff batter Weinert doubled, and Sam Schmitt followed with a walk. Weinert would eventually come around to the plate on a fielder’s choice.
Addison tied the score, 2-2, in the bottom of the third. But the Saints would reclaim the lead, 3-2, in the top of the fifth when Weinert hit his second double of the game and scored on a bunt single by Sam Schmitt.
But the Braves came back with a run of their own in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game again, 3-3. The Saints would retake the lead, 4-3, in the top of the eighth when Richardson walked, and raced home on a single by Peck.
The Saints’ second game, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, was canceled by rain. Each team in Manistee’s pool is 1-1, and Manistee was scheduled to play the Mahoning Valley Buckeyes.