MANISTEE — Bringing the curtain down on the regular season this weekend, the Manistee Saints host the Midland Coyotes in a Great Lakes United Baseball League doubleheader Saturday on Hall of Fame Day at Kliber Field beginning at 1 p.m.
The Saints are also scheduled to play the Northern Michigan Dogmen out of Boyne City in a single makeup game on Sunday, but the time has not been confirmed yet and the weather could cancel it with rain forecast for Saturday.
Ken Papes was named to the Hall a year ago, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic the Saints did not hold a ceremony to mark the occasion. That will be rectified between games Saturday, with two new members inducted as well.
The Saints are on an 11-game winning streak that as seen them climb to an 18-6 record, drawing ever closer to the coveted 20-win mark.
Manistee is 16-5 in the league, just 1 1/2 games behind the first place Grand Rapids Brewers (17-3) and seven games ahead of the third place Coyotes (9-9).
Player/manager Roddy MacNeil obviously has his sights set on sweeping the Coyotes, and getting a little help to draw even with or overtake the Brewers on the final weekend of the season.
The Saints are 3-0 against the Coyotes this season, but all three games were close. After shutting out the Coyotes, 3-0 in the first game the Saints won the next game by one run, 3-2, and the last by two, 3-1. One game was rained out.
“I think we’ll see good, competitive pitching,” MacNeil said. “It’s going to be about who can really minimize the walks and errors, stuff like that.
“Our hope is that we just keep building on what we do each week. It feels kind of good to roll into this weekend after overcoming an 8-0 deficit in the final game last weekend.
“We’re really looking forward to build on it, and continue getting hits when we need to. If the defense continues to hold, I think we’ll have a real good weekend.”
But the main focus is to tune up for the NABF tournament which is scheduled for next weekend, and the Saints have high expectations of getting to the championship game.
During their winning streak the Saints have struggled to score runs, primarily because of a team batting average that has dropped to .274 after beginning the season well over .300.
Only once in the past 11 games have the Saints produced hits in double figures, that coming in a 13-2 thrashing of the Brewers last Wednesday when they pounded out 15 hits.
“I’ve been saying it all year … our guys are grinders,” MacNeil said. “They’re competitors. They want to win, and they understand why we’re here.
“Obviously we’re here to have fun, develop and get better. Winning is a mindset, and you just don’t show up to a different team and ‘Oh, I’m going to win now.’ We really have got a real good group of competitors.”
The Saints had to scrap for hits last weekend, but did get a big blast from Alex Strickland, who crushed a two-run home run over the right field fence in the third inning of a 7-4 win over the Dogmen.
It was Strickland’s second round tripper of the season, raising his team leading runs batted in total to 20 on his .316 batting average. He’s scored 19 runs.
Brett Zimmerman, a pitcher/catcher from Frankfort, has 19 RBIs and scored 22 runs on his .319 average with five home runs, tops on the team.
Other big run producers have been Jake Paganelli (15 RBIs, .267), Lucas Richardson (13 RBIs), Lucas Weinert (11 RBIs, .316) and Keaton Peck (10 RBIs, .276).
MacNeil, last year’s Pitcher of the Year, leads the team with a 5-1 record while he’s fashioned a 2.18 earned run average. Another veteran, Kyle Gorski, is 3-1 with a 1.53 ERA. Justin O’Dell is also 3-1 and has a 3.96 ERA. Cam Fewless is 2-0 with a 3.31 ERA and Braedan Lundquist is 2-1.
“One thing about our guys is that they are all very flexible, and they know what we’re trying to do,” MacNeil said. “This weekend is getting us ready for the tournament.
“We’re just going to improve, and go in with the best possible chance to win. Everyone’s on the same page, and we’re ready to get it going.”