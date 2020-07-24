MANISTEE — With their ace pitcher, Roddy MacNeil, nursing a nagging oblique injury that may prevent him from taking the mound this weekend, the Manistee Saints close out the regular season at Rietz Park with four games against the very same Midland team they split four games with last weekend.
The Saints (11-7) have split their last eight games, betrayed all too frequently by crucial errors and a propensity for walks which have led to big innings for the opposition.
It effectively took the Saints out of the Great Lakes United Baseball League race in this COVID-19-shortened season. But, on the plus side, the Saints have qualified for the tournament where the Saints are scheduled to play Flint at Sullivan Field in Grand Rapids at 3 p.m. Friday, July 31.
MacNeil has been, in Saints’ manager Tyrone Collins’ words, “lights out” this season. He has a spotless 3-0 record and has not allowed an earned run in 22 1/3 innings pitched, with a team-best 34 strikeouts, allowed six hits and just nine walks.
Even if MacNeil thinks he’s healthy enough to take the hill, Collins said he’s not inclined to use him, resting him instead for the playoffs the following week.
Collins is hopeful that MacNeil will still be able to play in the field for the Saints because he carries a solid bat with a .375 average with nine RBIs.
“He’s a gamer. He wants to play,” Collins added. “He wants the ball all the time, and you’ve got to appreciate those kinds of guys. We’re certainly going to miss him pitching if he can’t pitch at all this weekend.”
Although it’s subject to change, this weekend’s pitching rotation finds Kyle Gorski (1-2, 3.75 earned run average) taking the bump for Saturday’s first game with Cam Fewless (1-0, 7.50 ERA) getting the start in game two.
Game one starter on Sunday will be Sam Schmitt (0-0, 0.00 ERA) and Zach Platt (3-0, 3.818 ERA) getting his first start of the season in the fourth game of the series.
“I’ve sort of rotating that fourth starting spot between a couple guys, and this week it’s Zach’s turn,” Collins added. “We’ll see how that plays out. Hopefully, he does a great job. He’s been doing pretty well for us in relief as of late.
“Braeden Lundquist probably deserves a start, too, and maybe he’ll see one in the tournament if we go deeper. It’s just one of those things. We’ve got a few different pitchers, and I’ve been rotating a few guys through. Braeden does a tremendous job at first base for us, too.
“As a coach, you’ve got to figure what your best situation is, and where your best players can be at. So, this week that’s what we’re going to go with as a rotation and see how it plays out.”
This clearly has not been a “normal” season with COVID-19 delaying the start, and forcing the team to take precautions to keep the players, coaches and umpires safe.
Pitching and defense have been two major areas of concern for Collins the last couple of weeks. After a strong start to the season, things have slid a little south.
“It’s certainly been an odd year,” Collins said. “We’re just sort of muddling through it, to be perfectly honest. We’re going out and playing mediocre baseball. We’d like to be playing better. We’re committing too many errors, and offering up too many walks. Unfortunately, even though our offense has been clicking pretty well, we haven’t really been able to overcome some of those things.”
The Saints are hoping to sweep all four games with the Tribe this weekend and go into the league tournament carrying some momentum to get them deep into the playoffs.
As the manager said, offensively the Saints have not seen any dropoff from where they left off last season. They have an impressive .282 team batting average with 120 runs and 96 RBIs.
Lundquist not only is a solid first baseman defensively, but he is batting .310 and has scored five runs in 10 games. Cole Proctor is red hot, hitting .545 with 12 RBIs and one home run.
Nick Brzezinski is hitting at a .318 clip with two home runs and a team-high 17 RBIs, Lucas Richardson carries a .250 batting average with 10 RBIs and Logan Briggs is hitting .387.
“We probably should have won all four games against the Tribe at their house last week,” Collins said. “But, again we faltered at key moments. I should have the majority of all my bullets back for this week.
“We’re going to go out and give it our best shot to take all four. We always like playing at home. It’s the best field, by far in the league. We have a group of fans who are always there.”