HART — Hart's baseball team suffered a pair of one-run defeats at the hands of Shelby Monday in West Michigan Conference play, 3-2 and 1-0.
Shelby came back from a double-steal that scored a run for Hart with a Tigers run in the top of the seventh in the first game, 3-2.
Blake Weirich allowed two hits in the complete game loss for the Pirates. He struck out 10 and walked one.
In the second game, Shelby scored its run in the eighth inning to secure the doubleheader sweep.
Ty Schluckebir threw all eight innings for Hart, walking one and striking out seven.
Picking up hits for Hart were Brandon VanderZanden, Logan Purdy, Kody Charron and Weirich.