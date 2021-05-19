SHELBY — Mason County Eastern’s baseball team suffered a 17-2 defeat at Shelby in a non-conference game Wednesday afternoon in Shelby.
“We limited the errors. They just hit it where we weren’t,” said Eastern coach Ward Stever said. “We made some nice plays defensively. And we smacked the ball around, but it was right at people.”
Brody Hays took the loss as he went two innings and allowed nine runs — six earned — on six hits, four walks, a hit bater and two strikeouts. Evan Zerby pitched two innings of relief and allowed eight runs on five hits, three walks, four struck batters and two strikeouts.
Darin Stever, Wyatt Crawford and Eli Shoup each hit singles. Crawford and Shoup each scored a run.