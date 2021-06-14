Ten local baseball players, including five from Mason County Eastern, were honored for their play by the Western Michigan D League recently.
The Cardinals’ Darin Stever, a senior, and Wyatt Crawford, a junior, were named to the first team by the league. Keegan Bates, a junior, was given second team honors. Earning honorable mention were senior Neal Stewart and junior Eli Shoup.
Pentwater had two players earn honors. Senior Blake Bringedahl was named to the second team. Gavi Olivarez, a sophomore, was honorable mention.
Manistee Catholic’s Blake Johnson, a senior, was named to the first team. Teammate Lee Pizana, a junior, was named to the second team, and teammate Adam Pearce, a senior, was honorable mention.
The complete listings:
All-WMD first team: Bear Lake — Jake Griffis, junior; Jack Cook, senior. Brethren — Skylar Wojciechowski, senior. Manistee Catholic — Blake Johnson, senior. Marion — Mason Salisbury, sophomore; Chase Seeley, senior. Mason County Eastern — Darin Stever, junior; Wyatt Crawford, junior. Mesick — Gabe Parish, senior.
All-WMD second team: Bear Lake — Zach Griffis, freshman. Brethren — Adam Dull, junior. Manistee Catholic — Lee Pizana, junior. Marion — Aadin Yowell, sophomore; Gaven Preilipp, freshman. Mason County Eastern — Keegan Bates, junior. Mesick — Collin Jewett, senior; Carter Simmer, sophomore. Pentwater — Blake Bringedahl, senior.
WMD honorable mention: Bear Lake — Bryce Harless, junior; Nate Sanderson, junior. Brethren — Connor Wojciechowski, junior; Robert Clark, sophomore. Manistee Catholic — Adam Pearce, senior. Marion — Braden Preilipp, freshman. Mason County Eastern — Neal Stewart, senior; Eli Shoup, junior. Mesick — Connor Simmer, junior. Pentwater — Gavi Olivarez, sophomore.