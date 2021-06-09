Mason County Eastern’s baseball team will try to play again in an MHSAA Division 4 regional semifinal against Mesick in Mesick. Wednesday’s game was rained out. First, umpires saw lightning and thunder, and then a downpour hit Mesick. The teams were sent to their dugouts to wait out the storm before it was eventually called off. The two teams will meet at 4:15 p.m., and Mesick has a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning with the Bulldogs ahead. Mesick had a runner on first with an out.
David Bossick | Daily News photos